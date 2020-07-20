Cabot In The News Annual Cabot Wealth Summit To Be Held Online

SALEM, Mass. – JULY 20, 2020 – In response to the current global pandemic, Cabot Wealth Network, an independent source of stock investment advice for the last 50 years, announced today it will hold its annual investor conference virtually Aug. 18-20. The online event will feature all of Cabot’s investment analysts who will present specialized seminars providing attendees stock investing advice and their proven strategies to grow investment wealth.

Similar to the past in-person events, this year’s Summit will cover the full spectrum of stock investing for both the seasoned individual investor as well as beginners. Cabot’s chief analysts will also be available to answer direct questions about investments, the market outlook, and specific stock picks.

Attendees can register at summit.cabotwealth.com/home.

“The summit is the highlight of our year and draws investors from all over the world,” said Ed Coburn, president of Cabot Wealth Network. “We feel moving the entire event online is the best and safest option for everybody. It enables us to provide our readers with the same world-class investing advice and education without having to travel or mingle in large groups.”

This year’s agenda is specifically designed for home viewing, with sessions conveniently timed along with breaks to make viewing easier and more comfortable.

Pre- and post-summit workshops will also be presented and will cover both an introduction to investing from Nancy Zambell, chief analyst of Wall Street’s Best Investments, and a workshop on how to invest in options trading by Jacob Mintz, chief analyst of Cabot Options Trader, Cabot Options Trader Pro, and Cabot Profit Booster.

This year’s sessions will cover the various investment methods and strategies used by Cabot analysts as well as educational presentations to improve individual investment skills.

The 2020 Cabot Wealth Summit agenda:

(all times EST)

Tuesday, August 18

2 p.m. Pre-Summit Seminar: Introduction to Investing, Nancy Zambell, Chief Analyst, Wall Street’s Best Investments

Wednesday, August. 19

10 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks – Conference Co-Chairs Tim Lutts, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist, Cabot Wealth Network, and Ed Coburn, President, Cabot Wealth Network

10:10 Keynote Presentation: My Favorite Buy and Sell Rules, and How to Use them in the Coronavirus Market – Mike Cintolo, Vice President of Investments & Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader

10:50 a.m. How to Take Advantage of the Post-Crash Value Opportunity – Bruce Kaser, Chief Analyst, Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor

11:35 a.m. Software Stocks Today: Dot-Com Bubble 2.0, or Rational Exuberance? – Tyler Laundon, Cabot Early Opportunities and Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

12:10 Break

12:40 p.m. How to Hedge your Portfolio and Short Stocks in Case of Another Market Crash – Jacob Mintz, Chief Analyst, Cabot Options Trader, Cabot Options Trader Pro and Cabot Profit Booster

1:25 p.m. The Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Today – Tim Lutts, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist

2:15 p.m. Power Trend Investing with Stocks & ETFs: Three Powerful, Profitable Trends and Three Stocks & ETFs to Play Them – Carl Delfeld, Chief Analyst, Cabot Global Stocks Explorer

3 p.m. Day 1 Wrap Up

Thursday, August 20

10 a.m. The American Income Crisis – and How to Combat It – Tom Hutchinson, Chief Analyst, Cabot Dividend Investor, Cabot Income Advisor and Cabot Retirement Club

10:50 a.m. 5 Investment Strategies to Survive–and Prosper–after the November Election – Nancy Zambell, Chief Analyst, Wall Street’s Best Investments

11:35 a.m. How to Build a Micro-Cap Portfolio – Rich Howe, Chief Analyst, Cabot Micro-Cap Insider

12:10 p.m. Break

12:40 p.m. Top Stock Picks Panel

1:30 p.m. Summit Adjourns

2 p.m. Post-Summit Seminar: How to Invest in Options – Jacob Mintz, Chief Analyst, Cabot Options Trader, Cabot Options Trader Pro and Cabot Profit Booster

For more information about the 2020 Cabot Wealth Online Summit click here.

About Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Wealth Network, established in 1970, is a trusted independent source of advice for individuals striving to take control of their investments and find the best stocks. Its 20 investment advisory services and annual Wealth Summit event deliver high-quality advice to more than 200,000 individual investors and investment professionals in 141 countries. Headquartered in historic Salem, Mass., in a converted 1934 public library Cabot Wealth employees take great pride in providing intelligent investment advice and timely, personal service without the hype and fabricated claims. Cabot is a member of the American Association of Individual Investors, Better Business Bureau, Specialized Information Publishers Association, and the Salem Chamber of Commerce.