Cabot In The News Cabot Wealth Launches New Advisory To Support Small-Cap Growth Investors

SALEM, Mass. – JUNE 22, 2020 – Cabot Wealth Network, an independent source of stock investment advice for the last 50 years, announced today it launched a new advisory service – Cabot Early Opportunities – to provide growth investors the detailed research and advice they need to reduce the risk of investing in young, emerging companies. This new subscription-based service, along with its sister advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, gives Cabot readers a greater resource to help find the next high-growth, early-stage companies.

Current market conditions have shifted the balance of supply and demand to different and new industries that have hundreds of new companies poised for legitimate growth. But investing in early-stage companies can carry a lot of risk given the difficulties finding good data on small companies and the varying management teams. These issues can perplex individual investors, creating anxiety and missed opportunities.

Cabot Early Opportunities was created to be the solution, providing timely, well-researched information that investors can act on to find the next hot company and reduce the risk associated with this sector. Most of the research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets, and achievement of major developmental milestones.

“But before we get to that deep-dive type of analysis, we have to uncover opportunities. It is meant to be fun, exploratory, exciting – and easy to read,” said Cabot Early Opportunities Chief Analyst Tyler Laundon. “It’s all about the search to uncover early stage companies with huge potential. This advisory is written for relatively aggressive and engaged growth investors who like finding that young diamond in the rough before the crowd and are willing to do at least a little digging to make sure it’s legit.”

To do this, the advisory employs an analytical system to find and vet each stock possibility that emerges. Each month the advisory shares its new stock findings and the institutional-level analysis of their public records and available financials.

Cabot Early Opportunity subscribers receive monthly issues, weekly updates, and special stock bulletins when market developments make it necessary for immediate alert. The advisory also produces ongoing webinar updates and Special Reports while building the investment archives that readers can access.

“There is a very robust community of investors that thrive on finding the next hot stock before the rest of the market realizes it’s out there. So it made sense we could offer Cabot’s expertise to meet that need given our half-century track record of investment success,” said Ed Coburn, president of Cabot Wealth Network. “Tyler brings a level of energy and rigor to the process that serve his readers well. He’s the perfect small-cap analyst to be guiding us through it.”

Tyler Laundon has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. Prior to joining Cabot, he was the chief analyst of growth stocks at Wyatt Investment Research, where his research spanned the full spectrum of the growth stock universe, from micro-cap start-ups to multi-national mega caps. A former-small business owner, he holds a B.S. and MBA from The University of Vermont, where he graduated Valedictorian.

