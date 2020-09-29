Cabot In The News Cabot Wealth Network Acquires The Turnaround Letter

SALEM, Mass. – Sept. 29, 2020 – Cabot Wealth Network, an independent source of stock investment advice for the last 50 years, announced today it acquired contrarian investment newsletter, The Turnaround Letter, from New Generation Research, Inc. of Boston. Relaunched as Cabot Turnaround Letter, the new financial advisory expands Cabot Wealth’s suite of advisories to 16 publications and a financial retirement club.

Founded in 1986 by publisher George Putnam, the publication became one the most established and longest-running Wall Street investment publications of its time. Editorial focuses on providing insight into potential turnaround situations and recommends stock purchases that have potential for large and imminent or longterm increases.

Longtime Turnaround Letter Editor Bruce Kaser will join Cabot Wealth Network as the value stocks expert and Chief Analyst of Cabot Turnaround Letter and Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor.

“We have always been big fans of The Turnaround Letter and have followed it and its impressive returns for years. When the opportunity came to explore an acquisition, we were thrilled,” said Ed Coburn, president of Cabot Wealth Network. “Adding Cabot Turnaround Letter into our growing mix of financial advisories enables us to provide a more complete investment offering to our subscriber base. Our readers are really going to enjoy learning about these investing bargains.”

Bruce Kaser has been editing the publication for five years and will continue providing the same insights, market analysis and stock recommendations as before. Kaser is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with more than 25 years of value investing experience, managing institutional portfolios, mutual funds and private client accounts. He has led two successful investment platform turnarounds, co-founded an investment management firm, and was principal of a $3 billion (AUM) employee-owned investment management company.

Previously, he led the event-driven small/midcap strategy for Ironwood Investment Management and was Senior Portfolio Manager with RBC Global Asset Management where he co-managed the $1 billion value/core equity platform for over a decade. He earned his MBA degree in finance and international business from the University of Chicago and earned a Bachelor of Science in finance, with honors, from Miami University (Ohio).

“I’m excited to continue leading the publication through its next chapter and to be part of the Cabot Wealth Network team,” said Kaser. “I will be maintaining the same high level of turnaround stock analysis that our readers have come to expect and look forward to working with the Cabot team to expand our subscriber base.”

Subscribers receive a digital edition every month while receiving important market updates every week. Bruce will continue his weekly Friday podcast along with facilitating Cabot Turnaround Letter’s extensive library of special reports and other stock analysis.

About Cabot Wealth Network

About Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Wealth Network, established in 1970, is a trusted independent source of advice for individuals striving to take control of their investments and find the best stocks. Its 16 investment advisories, financial retirement club, and annual Summit event deliver high-quality advice to more than 200,000 individual investor and investment professionals in 141 countries. Headquartered in historic Salem, Mass., in a converted 1934 public library, Cabot Wealth employees take great pride in providing intelligent investment advice and timely, personal service without the hype and fabricated claims. Cabot is a member of the American Association of Individual Investors, Better Business Bureau, Specialized Information Publishers Association, and the Salem Chamber of Commerce.