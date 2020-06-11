Cabot In The News Cabot Wealth Network launches new advisory services to help retired Americans generate more income

SALEM, Mass. – JUNE 11, 2020 – Cabot Wealth Network, an independent source of stock investment advice for the last 50 years, announced today it launched two new advisory services – Cabot Income Advisor and the Cabot Retirement Club – to address the growing demand for retirement savings preservation and income. These subscription-based services give Cabot readers a new centralized resource for successful investing during retirement.

What it means to be retired in America has changed. In the past, Americans could live off tax-free mutual bonds and investment grade bond funds that were then supplemented with high dividend paying stocks that added principle growth. Now bonds pay very little and have become treacherous as interest rates have nowhere to go but higher. And with greater life expectancy, people need a higher income for longer than previous generations.

Cabot Income Advisor and the Cabot Retirement Club were both created to meet those needs, providing timely information that investors can act on to generate double-digit income while keeping their life savings intact for years to come.

“It is more crucial now than ever that people generate an income from savings given that the current low interest rates are making it nearly impossible. Even if they only need saving and investment income to supplement other forms of income, it’s still difficult to pull off in this fluky market environment,” said Tom Hutchinson, chief analyst of Cabot Income Advisor and the Cabot Retirement Club. “The services are all about providing a decent income while growing principle. Our goal is to take income levels well beyond what current conventional strategies could possibly yield.”

To do this, the advisory focuses on specific investment methods meant to turbo charge current income for much more payout production than noninvestment professionals could deliver. These include off-the-radar high dividend stocks, master limited partnerships, real estate investment trusts, business development companies, and covered call writing.

Every day, Cabot Retirement Club members receive timely information they can use immediately to improve their investment success and increase income. Along with access to monthly issues to, and weekly updates from, both Cabot Income Advisor and Cabot Dividend Investor, the service provides members with access to investment research, the latest stock trends, webinars, special reports, and daily stock news.

“Most retirement investment services focus on building wealth over the long-term. But many of our subscribers look to build supplementary income now,” said Ed Coburn, president of Cabot Wealth Network. “So it seemed natural that we could offer Cabot’s expertise to do both. And Tom is the perfect financial analyst to guide them through it.”

Tom Hutchinson is a Wall Street veteran with extensive experience in multiple areas of investing and finance. His range of experience includes specialized work in mortgage banking, commodity trading, and in a financial advisory capacity for several of the nation’s largest investment banks. For more than a decade, he created and actively managed investment portfolios for private investors, corporate clients, pension plans and 401(k)s. He has a long track record of successfully building wealth and providing a high income while maintaining a growing principle.

Click on these links for more information about the Cabot Retirement Club, Cabot Income Advisor, or Cabot Dividend Investor.

— — — — — — — — —

About Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Wealth Network, a family business established in 1970, is a trusted independent source of advice for individuals striving to take control of their investments and find the best stocks. Our 20+ investment advisory services, premium reports and annual Summit event deliver high-quality advice to more than 200,000 individual investors and investment professionals in 141 countries. Cabot is headquartered in historic Salem, Mass., in a converted public library building constructed in 1934. Like our building, which has stood the test of time while adapting to modern demands, we are proud of our roots, but we are dedicated to progress and growth. Cabot employees take great pride in providing our customers with intelligent investment advice and timely, personal service without the hype and fabricated claims so prevalent in the market. Cabot is a member of the American Association of Individual Investors, Better Business Bureau, Specialized Information Publishers Association, and the Salem (MA) Chamber of Commerce.