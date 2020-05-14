Cabot In The News Crista Huff brings a taste of Apple to Yahoo! Finance

Yahoo! Finance recently highlighted Crista Huff’s coverage of Apple Inc. (AAPL), which released a new COVID-19 app and website to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19, and based on the latest CDC guidance. The chief analyst for Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor reported that in March, the company closed all retail stores outside of China but reopened their retail stores in China, where iPhone manufacturing also resumed.

Apple continues to deliver revenue growth and new technologies. Their new 5G iPhone is due out in September 2020. Their services revenue has grown faster than expected in recent quarters.

