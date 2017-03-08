Goodwin on Emerging Markets and the “Brazilian Bounce”
Paul Goodwin, Chief Analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, spoke with Moe Ansari, host of radio program, Market Wrap, on March 8 (AM 1150 Newport Beach, California). In the interview, Paul describes how he applies market timing techniques—more cash in bearish markets and more stocks in bullish markets—to reduce volatility in his emerging markets portfolio. Paul like the potential of Chinese stocks, but also recommends a stock that’s benefiting from the “Brazilian Bounce.”
Here’s a recording of the program.