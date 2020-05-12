Mike Cintolo says the beverage industry is going bottoms up
On the May 5 edition of the MoneyShow, Mike Cintolo, notes how the global pandemic’s lockdown has boosted the alcohol beverage industry, which saw sales spike by 55% — in just one week in March. And while that’s great for the mega wine, beer, and spirits companies, it’s rather tough on the 8,000 or so U.S. craft brewers. Like Boston Beer (SAM), the maker of Sam Adams and many other alcoholic beverages, who traditionally sell some 85% of their products to bars and restaurants.
Read more of Mike’s take on the situation here.