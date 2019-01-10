Cabot In The News TheStreet.com Says Cintolo’s is Pick Best of 2018

At the beginning of each year, TheStreet.com polls a long list of the top investment pros in the country for their selection of a single stock that will perform well in the coming year. For 2018, industry veteran Mike Cintolo, Vice President of Investments and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader selected Five Below (FIVE) as his stock of choice.

The results are now in, and TheStreet has reported today that Cintolo’s pick produced an 81% return during the course of the year, beating out the second place stock (with a 75% return) and way outperforming the market.

The article on TheStreet also notes Cintolo’s selection for 2019 is Twilio (it’s not too late to get in on that).

Cintolo also came away with Top Pick honors for 2018 from Wall Street’s Best Investments which holds an annual contest among its 200+ expert contributors. Editor and Chief Analyst Nancy Zambell noted, “Mike has consistently strong picks and recommendations and really nailed it with this one.”

The January issue of Wall Street’s Best Investments includes the full list of top picks for 2019.