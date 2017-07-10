Cabot In The News Three Cabot Analysts Lead the Pack in Mid-Year Top Picks

Crista Huff of Cabot Undervalued Stock Advisor, Mike Cintolo of Cabot Growth Investor and Roy Ward of Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor were recognized by MoneyShow for their stock picking acumen in 2017.

In these online interviews, Crista, Mike and Roy explain their investing strategies, explain their original rationales for selecting their top picks and give their outlooks for the stocks.

Crista Huff’s pick was Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), which is up 64% in the past six months:

https://www.moneyshow.com/video/10838/2017-top-picks-mid-year-update-crista-huff/

Mike Cintolo’s pick was Arista Networks (ANET), which is up 55% in the past six months:

https://www.moneyshow.com/video/10855/2017-top-picks-mid-year-update-mike-cintolo/

Roy Ward’s pick was Facebook (FB), which is up 30% in the past six months:

https://www.moneyshow.com/video/10852/2017-top-picks-mid-year-update-roy-ward/