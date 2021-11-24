Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
The big recent developments since I wrote last Thursday are the rise in Covid cases in Europe, and that Jerome Powell got the nod for another term leading the Fed.
Investing in small cap stocks is a good way to earn huge returns. The smaller companies often have the most potential for growth. They also carry plenty of risk for investors.
Anytime you buy shares of a small, little-known company, there are a bevy of unknowns. Some small cap stocks are clinical-stage biotechs whose drugs have yet to be approved for commercial use. Others are chipmakers or cloud-computing companies that have plenty of promise but have been simply misunderstood by the market.
It’s impossible to take the risk completely out of small-cap investing. But there are ways to minimize those risks without sacrificing potential profits. For starters, set up a clearly established set of rules ahead of time, and stick to them.
Our small-cap expert, Tyler Laundon, has a very specific set of rules for identifying the right stocks. Those are:
These rules won’t help you pick all winners. But they should give you a leg up in selecting the right small caps.
They have certainly worked for Tyler in his years as a small-cap analyst. Between 2012 and September 2015 his small-cap recommendations generated cumulative returns of more than 2,300%, including both winners and losers, and outperformed the Russell 2000 Index by an average of 28% per year.
Tyler applies those winning philosophies as editor of our Cabot Small-Cap Confidential advisory. Searching for small cap stocks can seem a bit overwhelming. In the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential advisory, Tyler does all the heavy lifting for you, identifying those hard-to-find small caps that can earn you the kind of triple-digit returns that can transform your portfolio.
Historically, the market performs really well around holidays. I would expect a strong market today (11/24) and Friday. The market usually finishes strong to end the year, and it will be interesting to see if this year follows the typical historical pattern.
On to the market, we’re in a good old-fashioned correction for growth stocks. The action in a lot of individual names is as ugly as we’ve seen in a while, with some stocks looking just downright awful. This is a broad move – few...
Despite what the broad market indices say, it’s a gross day for the market, and for software stocks in particular. This had been an interesting group in recent months. We’ve seen several rocket to unbelievable heights, while others have continued to falter. It take...
On to the market. It was a funkier week than last week, though big picture nothing has changed. We are moving into the tail end of earnings season so we may see a more moderate amount of investor interest over the next two weeks.
Shares of DLocal (DLO) are getting hammered today (-20%, roughly) after the company released formal Q3 results. Recall, preliminary results were released in October at the time of the secondary offering (priced at 52.25, versus stock at roughly 37 mid-day today).
It’s earnings season. That 3-to-4-week period where most public companies report their results. I find earnings season to be a great time to check in on your holdings. Many think that the market is too short-term oriented and that quarterly earnings don’t really matters...
I’ve decided to cut bait with Accolade (ACCD) since the stock just dribbled below its October low.
SELL: AVTR and TIXT. Moving to HOLD: APP
It’s been sort of an odd week because, while the focus has been on individual companies, there’s been some macro stuff driving erratic trading action.
