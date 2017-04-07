Daily How to Access Top 275 Stocks Worksheet On Google Drive

Here are the complete instructions on how to access the Top 275 spreadsheet on Google Drive.

Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor Top 275 Stocks Worksheet (pages 9-12 of your issue) is available online through Google Drive. This is an optional feature that you may find useful, but is not a requirement of your subscription.

If you do not have a Google account, click https://accounts.google.com/ and follow the instructions to set up an account. (You can use the same email address that you use for your Cabot subscription). Once you are logged in, click on the link at the end of this email to access the spreadsheet.

When you first click on the link you will receive this message: We’re sorry, (your email address) does not have permission to access this spreadsheet. Please click on “request access to this document” and we will then allow you access. You should not have to request access in the future.

IMPORTANT: Make a copy of the worksheet and save it in your own Google Drive.

You must use your own copy of the BGV Top 275 worksheet to get updated prices, to sort on columns, and to make any other changes.

Five Simple Steps to Create Your Copy

Click “File” found just under the Google Drive logo at the top left of the worksheet.

Choose “Make a copy…”A dialog box called “Copy Document?” will open.

Type in a document name meaningful to you or use the document name created for you.

Leave the check box called “Share it with the same people?” unchecked. (Checking this box means that your copy of the Top 275 will be shared with other Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor subscribers!)

Press the “OK” button. Your copy of the Top 275 will then display.

Features of the Google Drive Top 275

Your Google Drive Top 275 Value Stocks will show all the data found in the Top 275 Value Stocks in the tables on pages 9 to 12 in the Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor issue. Your Google Drive Top 275 Value Stocks spreadsheet includes additional columns, too, for a total of 31.

Additional worksheets are also found in your Google Drive Top 275 Value Stocks. “Sold History,” the third worksheet, shows the sold stocks and each stock’s history. A column called “Analysis” shows which analysis was used to select the stock, from the former Modern Value and Classic Value stocks, or from the Enterprising Model stocks: A-List Dividends, Low P/BV Ratio, Graham-Buffett, Low PEG Ratio, NCAV and Canadian.

The second worksheet “Open History” shows model stocks which are stocks recommended to be bought or held and their history. A column called “Analysis” shows which analysis was used to select the stock, from the former Modern Value and Classic Value stocks, or from the Enterprising Model stocks: A-List Dividends, Low P/BV Ratio, Graham-Buffett, Low PEG Ratio, NCAV and Canadian.

In the Roy’s Opinion column, the following explains the meaning of the opinions:

Buy-V: The stock is one of Roy’s Buy recommendations in the conservative Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Model.

Buy-E: The stock is one of Roy’s Buy recommendations in the moderate risk Cabot Benjamin Graham Enterprising Model.

Hold-V and Hold-E: The stock has been recommended in one of the two Models, but has transitioned out of its Model. It should be kept or held until an alert to sell is sent.

Sell: The stock has been recommended to be sold.

Potential Buy: The stock is not being followed, but is undervalued. You may research it and determine if it is a buy for you.

Neutral: The stock is an undervalued stock found in Roy’s universe of stocks. It could become a Buy or could be dropped out of the Top 275 Value Stocks.

Please note: Enterprising Model Buy-rated stocks are recommended to be bought at their current price rather than at or below a Max Buy Price.

Max Buy Prices are used for the stocks in the Value Model.

Six columns, Q through V, show ratings. For columns Q through U, the best rating is 5.00. Column V’s best rating is 10.00.

Seven Real-Time Features

The first real-time feature is a “Current Price” function. The function is a Google Finance formula located in the cells in the Current Price column. The price of each stock is automatically updated approximately every minute, with the usual 20-minute time delay. No action is needed on your part to get updated prices!

The other six real-time features display simultaneously when the prices update. As the prices change, you can observe the corresponding changes in the “Price to Current EPS” column, the “Dividend Yield” column, the “P/BV Ratio” column, the “PEG Ratio + Dividend Yield” column, the “Percent Change” column and the “Appreciation Potential” column.

Column Sorting

Press on the “Filter” icon on the far right of the tool button bar, and drop-down arrows will appear in each column. Press on a drop-down arrow at the top of any column to sort information in that column. For example, to sort by ticker, press on the drop-down arrow in the “Symbol” column, then select “Sort sheet A to Z.” Your Google Drive Top 275 Value Stocks will then be sorted in alpha-order by ticker.

Add to Your Stocks

You may follow your own stocks on the “My Stocks” worksheet, the fourth worksheet in your Google Drive Top Value Stocks. Just add the ticker symbol of your stock in column C, “Ticker Symbol.” In column E, copy the formula from the previous cell to the cell in the same row as your ticker. Your ticker’s price will be updated automatically and you can filter your stocks in the same manner as you can for the Top 275 Value Stocks.