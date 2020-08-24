Cabot In The News Cabot 2020 Online Wealth Summit Concludes With Bullish Market Outlook

SALEM, Mass. – Aug. 24, 2020 – Cabot Wealth Network, an independent publisher of stock investment advice for the last 50 years, concluded its 8th annual Cabot Wealth Summit with an optimistic and bullish outlook for the coming year despite the risks of the turbulent market.

Held online for the first time, viewers from remote locations around the world got lessons on stock investing and learned which companies the Cabot analysts believe will be leading the market’s future.

Throughout the event, analysts presented a wide range of sessions that covered the full spectrum of stock investing, from understanding the basics to more complex investment strategies involving options trading, dividend investing, micro-caps, undervalued stocks, and global markets.

While analysts overall believe the market will continue to create great investment opportunities through 2021, a fair amount of risks and unknowns will always be present.

“In the near term, we remain a bit cautious as various factors play out, including the November elections and the evolving effects of the global pandemic,” said Cabot Wealth Vice President of Investments Mike Cintolo in his opening keynote address. “But it’s still a bull market as new industry sectors emerge to meet the world’s changing work and at-home environments. While some traditional industries are taking a big hit – travel, real estate, retail – many companies are positioned to meet the new consumer and commercial demands. This gives stock investors plenty of opportunities in the coming year.”

This year’s agenda was specifically designed for home viewing, with sessions conveniently timed along with breaks to make viewing easier and more comfortable.

Pre- and post-summit workshops were presented and covered both an introduction to investing from Nancy Zambell, chief analyst of Wall Street’s Best Investments, and a workshop on how to invest in options trading by Jacob Mintz, chief analyst of Cabot Options Trader, Cabot Options Trader Pro, and Cabot Profit Booster.

“Hearing directly from the analysts and having the opportunity to ask questions and get immediate answers is an unprecedented opportunity” said event attendee Randall Brown of Dallas, TX. It was an “absolutely wonderful investing summit.”

Said Evy Blume, attendee and finance professional from Port Clyde, ME: The event offered “the rare combination of expert insight and confident contrarian/independent thinking to individual investors. Their commitment to not just “telling” but teaching is invaluable. I’m a better money manager because of Cabot.”

The event also highlighted the 50th anniversary of Cabot Wealth Network, which was founded in 1970 by Carlton Lutts when he launched the Cabot Market Letter. Since the start, the company has grown significantly and now includes 17 financial advisories, a digital magazine, and the annual Summit event. Carlton’s son, Timothy Lutts, is currently Cabot’s CEO and Chief Investment Strategist.

The 2021 Cabot Wealth Summit is scheduled to be held in-person in historic Salem, Mass. Information about next year’s event and conference program, please visit CabotWealth.com/Summit.

About Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Wealth Network, established in 1970, is a trusted independent source of advice for individuals striving to take control of their investments and find the best stocks. Its 20 investment advisory services and annual Summit event deliver high-quality advice to more than 200,000 individual investors and investment professionals in 141 countries. Headquartered in historic Salem, Mass., in a converted 1934 public library Cabot Wealth employees take great pride in providing intelligent investment advice and timely, personal service without the hype and fabricated claims. Cabot is a member of the American Association of Individual Investors, Better Business Bureau, Specialized Information Publishers Association, and the Salem Chamber of Commerce.