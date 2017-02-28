Daily

Cabot Dividend Investor Special Bulletin

February 28, 2017|by
Add Comment

GameStop (GME) Still on Buy

GameStop (GME) is about 5% lower today after Target (TGT) reported earnings that missed estimates and issued disappointing guidance. Other store-based retailers, like Dollar General (DG), Barnes & Noble (BKS), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Best Buy (BBY) and JC Penney Company (JCP) are also pulling back today. Analysts fear that Target stores’ lower traffic and comp sales are a bellwether for other brick-and-mortar retailers.

I’ll keep GME on Buy—the stock is above its 50-day moving average and lows from November and January, and remains significantly undervalued. But a longer or deeper rotation out of retail stocks could delay GME’s recovery, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it.

Our next stock-specific piece of news to digest will be GameStop’s 2016 earnings announcement sometime in March (the company’s fiscal year ends in January). Analysts are expecting fourth-quarter EPS of $2.28 (down 5% year over year) and revenue of $3.11 billion (down 11.7%). For the full year, sales are expected to fall 7.5%, to $8.66 billion, while EPS are expected to decline 5.6%, to $3.68. Earnings growth is expected to return in 2017 as growth in GameStop’s new businesses—digital downloads, technology brands and collectibles—offsets shrinking video game sales.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.