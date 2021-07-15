Cabot Explorer Bi-weekly Update
Article Excerpt
After last weekend’s successful space flight of Sir Richard Branson, one would have expected Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock to soar on Monday. Instead, it lost altitude. Sure, the announcement of a $500 million secondary offering leading to dilution was not welcome news, but part of the reason the stock fell is that investors asked, “what next?” and sold some shares. What comes next is indeed the right question since markets always look forward.
