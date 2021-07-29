Cabot Explorer Bi-weekly Update - Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Explorer Bi-weekly Update

July 29, 2021| by
Cabot Explorer

Chinese stocks were hit this week both on American exchanges and overseas as Chinese regulators ratcheted up the pressure through antitrust and regulatory steps that caught many executives and investors off guard. The Golden Dragon index of Chinese technology stocks fell by 15% in two days before rebounding after regulators tried to reassure markets.

