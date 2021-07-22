Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update

The market is mixed so far today—as of 1145 am, the Dow is off 44 points and the Nasdaq is up 25 points, though many growth stocks are again acting well. In recent issues and updates we’ve written repeatedly about the market’s on-again, off-again, tricky and challenging environment, while at the same time seeing a lot of potential multi-month setups among growth stocks. Oftentimes, what such an environment “needs” is a shakeout on some scary headline news to clear the decks.