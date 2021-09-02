Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update

Stocks are higher as we write this but, after a strong recent run, the gains are fading and individual stocks are mixed. As of 3 pm, the Dow is up 70 points but the Nasdaq is up just 2 points. It’s nothing dramatic or all at once, but we continue to see steady improvement in the market. From a top-down perspective, the Nasdaq is actually extended to the upside (pullbacks are possible), but growth-oriented indexes and funds are finally showing a little oomph on the upside. More important to us, an increasing number of individual growth titles are acting well, with some upside follow-through emerging; indeed, the number of new highs on the Nasdaq seems to finally be turning up after months of sloughing off.