 Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update - Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Growth Investor Bi-weekly Update

September 2, 2021| by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

Stocks are higher as we write this but, after a strong recent run, the gains are fading and individual stocks are mixed. As of 3 pm, the Dow is up 70 points but the Nasdaq is up just 2 points. It’s nothing dramatic or all at once, but we continue to see steady improvement in the market. From a top-down perspective, the Nasdaq is actually extended to the upside (pullbacks are possible), but growth-oriented indexes and funds are finally showing a little oomph on the upside. More important to us, an increasing number of individual growth titles are acting well, with some upside follow-through emerging; indeed, the number of new highs on the Nasdaq seems to finally be turning up after months of sloughing off.

Comments

You must log in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials

This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Need Assistance?

call Cabot Wealth Network Customer Service at

(800) 326-8826

Send this to a friend