Cabot Growth Investor Special Bulletin

Today is a wild day in the market, with supposed fears over the Delta variant of the virus causing weakness in the major indexes. As of 2:45 pm EST, the Dow is off 919 points while the Nasdaq is down 212 points. Of course, today’s move comes after a growing amount of worrisome evidence, including a narrowing of the advance (most stocks below their 50-day lines even as the big-cap indexes were near new highs) and severe selling in many growth areas last week, and now we have our Cabot Tides turning red.