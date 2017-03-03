Cabot Growth Investor Other Stocks of Interest

From Cabot Small-Cap Confidential:
Overall, the market seems to be reacting to earnings about as we would expect. Companies that beat do well. Those that beat and raise do even better. Those that come in light take a little hit. And those that don’t leave a lot to get excited about in 2017 get taken out to the woodshed. It’s not complicated.
The backdrop to all this is that the Small Cap Index is largely moving sideways. It’s been trading between 820 and 860 since December 2016. With valuations already stretched, I don’t expect a big and sudden move to the upside. Rather, I think we need to hear companies talk more about concrete results from the policy-speak that helped ignite November’s furious rally. In other words, policies will matter more than politics, as far as the stock market is concerned.
The strategy in this environment is to stick with what’s working, reduce exposure to what isn’t, and look to initiate positions that don’t need the stars to align perfectly for the stock to go up. If you have to think too hard about why you should buy a stock, now’s probably not the best time to initiate the position.
That’s advice one should always follow. But it’s even more important when navigating a market that’s trading near historical highs on a valuation basis and looking for confirmation of economic growth that has yet to materialize in a meaningful way.Updated March 3, 2017