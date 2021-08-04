Cabot Micro-Cap Insider Update

According to Detrick, “The S&P 500 is up 17.02% YTD at the end of July. Since WWII, this has happened only 12 other times and the rest of the year was higher 11 times. The only time it didn’t work was ’87, but it was up 32% YTD right now (stretched rubber band).” In other words, stocks in motion tend to stay in motion. While I don’t make investment decisions based on these data points, I do find them to be helpful to give me context for what the broader market is likely to do.