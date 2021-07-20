Cabot Profit Booster 184

After a volatile week, the major market indices all closed out with losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.97%, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq declined by 1.87%. And the bearish sentiment continued on Monday as the S&P 500 lost another 1.6%. Which leads to a question I’ve been receiving from a few Profit Booster subscribers: “Will you keep recommending trades if the market gets ugly?”