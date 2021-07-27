Cabot Profit Booster 185 - Cabot Wealth Network

July 27, 2021
The overall market continues to be, well, wobbly. After a 2.1% loss last Monday, the sharpest decline in roughly 10 months, the bulls took charge at the opening bell last Tuesday and have yet to give up. Last week, the S&P 500 climbed 1.92%, the Dow advanced 1.07% and the Nasdaq surged 2.76%.

