Cabot Profit Booster 186

Last week, the S&P 500 fell 0.37%, the Dow declined 0.36% and the Nasdaq pulled back 1.11%. As I’ve pointed out over the past few weeks, the bullish surge has been somewhat tainted by what has been going on below the market’s surface recently. Ideally, in a bullish environment, we would see healthy participation in most stocks, but that just hasn’t been the case over the past few weeks. As a result, I will continue to take a cautious, but certainly optimistic approach.