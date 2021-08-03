Cabot Profit Booster 186 - Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Profit Booster 186

Last week, the S&P 500 fell 0.37%, the Dow declined 0.36% and the Nasdaq pulled back 1.11%. As I’ve pointed out over the past few weeks, the bullish surge has been somewhat tainted by what has been going on below the market’s surface recently. Ideally, in a bullish environment, we would see healthy participation in most stocks, but that just hasn’t been the case over the past few weeks. As a result, I will continue to take a cautious, but certainly optimistic approach.

