Cabot Profit Booster Update 7/19/2021
Article Excerpt
On Friday our MRO and SGMS call positions expired worthless, leaving us with only our stock positions. And while I debated selling new calls to lower our cost basis, the market is weak, and these stocks have fallen below our initial stop levels.
