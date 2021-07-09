Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin
Accolade (ACCD) reported Q1 fiscal 2022 results after the bell yesterday that beat on the top line and missed on the bottom line. Revenue was up 66% to $59.5 million (beating by $3.7 million) while adjusted EPS of -$0.87 missed by $0.47. Management raised full-year guidance to $300 million – $305 million (from $260 million – $265 million) due to positive momentum and benefits from acquisitions.
