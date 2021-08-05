Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin

Revolve (RVLV) beat expectations in Q2 but concerns that the story has been “as good as it can get” and that things will slow down in the coming quarters, in part due to Delta variant circulation curbing going-out activities, are hammering shares today (-20% at the worst, better now). All things considered the selling appears overdone and I expect a bounce in the coming days. How RVLV acts in the near future will determine its standing in our portfolio, but at the moment aggressive investors may want to step in to buy. Formally, we are maintaining at hold to see how this earnings report is digested over the coming days.