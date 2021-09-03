Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin

The quarter was just what we wanted see. Revenue grew by 87.9% to $29.5 million, slightly ahead of consensus for $29.1 million (which was based on S-1 filling guidance). Operating margin was roughly a percentage point above expectations (-6.8%). Full-year 2021 guidance of $103.5 – $104.3 million is ahead of consensus of $100 million and implies growth of 51% to 52% versus the 46% rate embedded in prior consensus. Given the trends, wise management team and status as a new IPO we should view this guidance as conservative.