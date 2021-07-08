Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update - Cabot Wealth Network

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update

July 8, 2021
Article Excerpt

The market, and especially the small-cap index, has been a little soft after the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but all things considered it’s hard to say anything is wrong. The move down in U.S. Treasury yields is a bit of a head-scratcher and the noise in the oil market is potentially of interest as consumers ponder charges at the pump. These are noteworthy items but not changing any big-picture thinking at this point.

