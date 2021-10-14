Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The biggest stories this week weren’t all that different from last week, namely supply chains, interest rates/inflation, and Covid. But this week has a decidedly different feel to it, possibly because we’ve added earnings season into the mix and, so far, that’s going pretty well.
Comments