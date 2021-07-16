Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers and Shakers Weekly Update   

If all you own is the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq, this was another relatively quiet week—as of this morning, the S&P is about flat, and the Nasdaq is off less than 1%. But that action masks what was a lot of turmoil under the surface: Mid-caps (down 2%) and small caps (down 3.5%) were hit hard, and the damage was acute among growth stocks, with things like the Russell 2000 Growth Fund (IWO) down 4.7% and the Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) off more than 7%!