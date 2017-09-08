Daily Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update

While this week wasn’t a great one for the market on the surface, we think it was another constructive week in general, with the major indexes finding some support after the Tuesday morning, North Korea-fueled selloff, and with many growth stocks holding their gains from the past two weeks.

Overall, there are a ton of stocks set up well, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, too, are perched near all-time highs despite various worries, including the unknown time and costs required to rebuild Houston, and the devastation that could come with Hurricane Irma.

Thus, the market looks ready to get going—but looking ready and actually going higher are two different things. Right now, the intermediate-term trend of the indexes is effectively neutral, the broad market is still so-so and relatively few stocks are hitting and holding new high ground. (Some stocks have lifted but quickly stagnated or pulled back.)

None of that is negative in itself, but we also can’t conclude that institutional investors are back in a buying mood quite yet. Until we see some broad, big-volume buying, we’d continue to approach new buying cautiously, while holding on to your top performers.

Looking ahead, the “pinch point” for the market could concern how Hurricane Irma plays out. We’ve seen a big selloff in insurance stocks during the past few days, which has dragged down financial stocks as a whole; interest rates sliding to multi-month lows are also hurting. Whatever the reason, we’ve seen major weakness in financial stocks occasionally spill over to the rest of the market, so that group’s action going forward will be key to watch.

Overall, then, not much has changed with our stance. We’re cautiously optimistic and advise you to hold your strong stocks (though taking partial profits here or there makes sense), but we also are still hanging on to a good-sized cash position and being choosy on the buy side until we see evidence the bulls are back in control.

BUY IDEAS

DXC Technology (DXC 84) has gone straight sideways on relatively light volume during the past month following a big-volume, earnings-induced breakout in early August. If you don’t own any, it looks like a good risk-reward trade here—you could pick up a few shares with a stop near 80.

We still think NovoCure (NVCR 21) is set up well and ready to go if the market gets out of the way. Shares had a powerful and persistent advance through early June and have moved straight sideways since, including a bit of tightening over the past week. You could nibble here with a stop below 18, or wait for a decisive breakout north of 21.5.

Planet Fitness (PLNT 25) is also starting to tighten up a bit here just shy of all-time highs. And this action comes after the giant-volume earnings rally early last month. You could buy a little here with a stop near 23.5 and see what comes.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN 50) is off to a good start for us, and the stock is showing excellent price/volume action. Sit tight if you own some, and if you don’t, try to buy on a dip of a point or two.

Workday (WDAY 110) seems to have settled in after an earnings surge at the end of August. We think grabbing a few shares around here with a stop in the 102 area is a good risk-reward trade.

SELL IDEAS

We have three outright sells this week: Aaron’s (AAN 41), Citigroup (C 67) and YY Inc. (YY 78). YY just barely nicked our stop last week before ripping back to the upside—if you still own some, we advise holding on with a stop near 70. But following the rules, we’ll list the stock as a sell in next week’s issue.

Also, CBOE Holdings (CBOE 105) has risen out of trend on the upside in recent days. That’s good, but also something that often leads to pullbacks, especially in a choppy environment. You can take partial profits here and trail a stop for your remaining shares.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Abiomed (ABMD 155) near 145

Activision Blizzard (ATVI 66) near 61

Adobe Systems (ADBE 155) near 148

Align Technology (ALGN 180) near 164

Arista Networks (ANET 173) near 161

Autohome (ATHM 66) near 55

Baidu (BIDU 231) near 217

Brinks (BCO 81) near 74

CBOE Holdings (CBOE 105) near 97

Chegg (CHGG 14) near 13.2

CoStar Group (CSGP 280) near 271

E*Trade (ETFC 40) near 39

Exact Sciences (EXAS 42) near 38

Exelixis (EXEL 26) near 25

First Solar (FSLR 48) near 45

Global Payments (GPN 95) near 93

IPG Photonics (IPGP 173) near 160

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC 48) near 43.5

LendingTree (TREE 229) near 203

New Relic (NEWR 49) near 46

Nintendo (NTDOY 42) near 39.5

NovoCure (NVCR 21) near 17.8

NRG Energy (NRG 24) near 23

Nvidia (NVDA 164) near 157

Planet Fitness (PLNT 25) near 23.5

Proofpoint (PFPT 94) near 88

Red Hat (RHT 108) near 100

Ryanair (RYAAY 116) near 111

Southern Copper (SCCO 40) near 38.5

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR 76) near 69.5

Square (SQ 27) near 24

Stamps.com (STMP 191) near 182

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO 100) near 86

Terex (TEX 38) near 37

Universal Display (OLED 128) near 112

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX 160) near 146

Winnebago (WGO 37) near 34.5