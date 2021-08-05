Cabot Turnaround Letter Special Bulletin

Oaktree reported a reasonably strong quarter, with net investment income (adjusted for the merger with Oaktree Strategic Income) of $0.19/share, sharply higher than $0.12 a year ago and the consensus estimate for $0.14. Net asset value, or NAV, increased 2% from the prior quarter and 19% from a year ago (despite paying out roughly 8% of its NAV in dividends during this period).