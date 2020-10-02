Daily Cabot Turnaround Letter Special Bulletin

We are moving Amplify Energy (AMPY) from HOLD to SELL.

In our letter on Sept 8, we decided to retain our HOLD rating on Amplify Energy, while acknowledging that their clock, and our patience, were wearing rather thin. We had also described how Amplify was essentially a call option on oil prices, with a limited remaining time window until that option expired.

After a brief bounce to the low $40/barrel range, oil prices have fallen sharply again this week, returning to the $37/barrel level. Amplify’s clock has just about run out, and our patience has definitely run out. It’s time to pull the plug on Hold-rated Amplify Energy, which we are now moving to SELL.

Amplify already is at-risk of being delisted from the NYSE due to its undercapitalization. The recent sharp downturn in oil prices, with WTI now back at $37, exerts more of a threat to their per-share value. While we think the company will correct their capitalization shortfall, the cost of that correcting exercise – raising new equity – gets a lot higher once oil prices stay below about $40. This equity raise would likely be highly dilutive to current shareholders.

Amplify has clearly been a disappointing stock, and we are ready to put it behind us.