Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update

In the Boston area, we’ve had nearly 8 inches of rain so far this month. This 0.7 inches-per-day average compares to the 0.6 inches-per-day average for a monsoon rainforest, the type found in the tropics along the equator. Sounds a lot like the dampened mood of the stock market. Compared to the crisp 19% return for the average stock in the first half of the year, the 1% return so far this month seems soggy. Part of the reason is that there are too many mixed macro signals – rising inflation but falling bond yields, murkiness over whether the Biden administration’s large spending proposals will be passed, surging Covid cases despite what appeared to be the end of the pandemic, incredibly strong economic and profit growth which may be rolling over. Investors also are stuck in the mud of pre-earnings season, wondering whether high expectations will be exceeded or merely matched and worried that companies missing their estimates will be harshly punished.