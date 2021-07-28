Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Weekly Update

The stock market reached yet another record high on Monday, but it just doesn’t seem the same as earlier records. Investors (and everyone else) is starting to wonder if Covid is now endemic – an inherent component of everyday life. Will cases surge in the winter months and just after holidays instead of going away with a single vaccine cycle? We won’t likely be going back to widespread lockdowns, but previously unfettered socializing and traveling could be restrained, thus suppressing earnings and valuations for many companies.