Daily Cabot Top Ten Trader Sell Strategies

Thanks to our proprietary stock selection system, and plenty of hard work digging into companies’ financials, Cabot Top Ten Trader provides you with a constantly refreshed list of the market’s strongest stocks and sectors. It does the first few steps of the investment process for you—identifying the leading stocks, uncovering their growth stories, analyzing their charts and offering suggested buying ranges. Indeed, since the publication was launched in 2002, it’s featured dozens of spectacular performers early in their upmoves.

But finding the best stocks and buying them is just one piece of the investment puzzle. To make big money in the market, you need to buy the stocks, and know when to sell them at the right time. On that topic, we’re here to help you out in a few different ways.

First off, page 12 of every issue will have an updated table of our prior recommended stocks. While the header on that page will explain to you what the different ratings mean, it’s really pretty simple—hold means hold, and sell means sell. So that’s one quick way to find out whether it’s worth holding onto your stock.

Another is by directly contacting us. We take pride in being available to subscribers through email. So if you’ve got a question about a stock you own or are interested in, don’t hesitate to contact us.