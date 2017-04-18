Dividend Stocks Best Dividend Stocks Today

Any list of the best dividend stocks will include some household names that have been around for decades, like General Electric’s (GE) stock. But dividend stocks aren’t just for buy-and-hold investors; they can also offer outsized capital gains! In fact, over the long-term, dividend paying stocks consistently outperform their non-dividend paying counterparts.

If you choose growing companies, dividend stocks can be great moneymakers. If you’re looking for the best dividend stock to add to your portfolio right now, there are great buying opportunities in the following industries:

Industrial stocks, materials stocks and stocks of companies that work on major infrastructure projects got a nice boost after Donald Trump was elected President of the U.S., because of promises he made on the campaign trail. He made good on some of those promises in his first couple weeks in office, clearing the way for two major oil pipelines and rolling back some recently-enacted environmental regulations.

His promises spurred a post-election rally in materials and industrials stocks. The Basic Materials SPDR (XLB) rose 8% between the election and the inauguration, while the Industrials SPDR (XLI) gained 9%.

However, both lost some steam after the inauguration, as Trump’s promises started to collide with reality. After Republicans failed to quickly repeal and replace Obamacare, several other ambitious, highly partisan plans—including Trump’s border wall—started to look less likely.

That’s created some good buying opportunities in dividend paying industrial stocks.

Best Dividend Stock #1: Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (CAT) makes heavy machinery and vehicles used in the construction, mining, energy and transportation industries. The company’s equipment is so ubiquitous that it’s hard to imagine an industrial, commodity or infrastructure boom it wouldn’t benefit from, from investments in American roads to higher production at South American mines to stronger demand for energy in China.

So even if Trump doesn’t deliver 343 million cubic feet of concrete to the Mexican border, Caterpillar (CAT) is a great way to play the rebound in multiple heavy industries in a single stock. Higher commodity and energy prices are also a tailwind, since they mean many of Caterpillar’s customers have more cash to invest.

Of course, the inverse is true as well: when commodity prices, industrial production and infrastructure investment fall, so do CAT’s fortunes. And that’s exactly what happened in 2014 and 2015, when CAT stock fell 45% from peak to trough. Revenues declined in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. CAT even stopped increasing its dividend. (Although they didn’t reduce it; Caterpillar has paid dividends since 1925 so the payout is very safe).

Last year saw the beginning of a solid recovery for many industrial sectors and Caterpillar. The company beat earnings estimates by double digits in each of the last three quarters. Analysts increased their forward estimates in response: four analysts have bumped up their 2017 estimates in the last 30 days. Earnings are still expected to be slightly lower this year than in 2016, but are expected to grow by over 30% next year.

Best Dividend Stock #2: Home Depot (HD)

My second favorite place to look for the best dividend stocks today is the housing sector. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders Index (XHB) has gained 12% over the past six months, as the U.S. housing market has strengthened. But my favorite stock to play the strength isn’t a homebuilder.

Home Depot (HD) is the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with 2,200 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Sales are driven by people building, buying and furnishing new houses (or renovating old ones), so the company’s fortunes are closely tied to the health of the U.S. housing market.

Home Depot’s exposure to the cyclical housing market might make it seem like a bad long-term investment. But the company has worked hard to become a leaner, better-managed company since the 2008 crash, creating a cushion for future downturns.

Far from becoming complacent as the housing market has improved, Home Depot has used the last few years of plenty to whip the company into the best shape it’s ever been in. Margins and return on investment have improved every year since 2009, and last year management not only hit but bested their operating margin and ROIC (return on invested capital) targets of 13% and 27%. (2016 operating margins were 14%, up from 9% in 2008, and ROIC hit 31%, up from 14% in 2008.)

More important from a dividend investing perspective, Home Depot delivers remarkably regular cash flow growth, shown in the chart below.

Home Depot’s consistent cash flow has given management the confidence to return more of that cash to shareholders. In February, Home Depot’s board raised their target dividend payout ratio from 50% to 55%, meaning that they are now aiming to return 55% of profits to investors. That was accompanied by a 29% dividend increase—a hefty hike for an established dividend payer like Home Depot—and a $15 billion share buyback. Home Depot’s current annual dividend is a generous $3.56.

There are short-term catalysts for HD stock too, namely, the strength of the U.S. housing market. The market is the strongest it’s been since the 2008 crash.

More people buying and building homes translates to more sales for Home Depot (both professionals and homeowners shop there.) In 2016, Home Depot’s sales rose 6.9%, primarily thanks to a 5.6% increase in same-store sales (as opposed to sales from opening new stores). And thanks to those increases in profitability we discussed above, Home Depot’s EPS rose even more, to $6.45. That was an 18% increase over 2015. Analysts expect 5% sales growth this year and next to fuel 11% to 12% EPS growth, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Home Depot beat even those strong numbers.

Best Dividend Stock #3: Chevron (CVX)

Last but not least, energy stocks could easily be the single best-performing industry of 2017. Oil prices have stabilized since OPEC agreed to cut production at the end of 2016, and are expected to stay at or above the key $50/barrel level for the foreseeable future. Plus, Donald Trump’s promises to cut environmental regulations are likely to start making life easier for U.S. energy companies soon.

Chevron (CVX) is one of the world’s largest oil companies, with energy exploration, production, refining, trading and transport operations that circle the globe. Founded in 1879, Chevron has paid dividends since 1970. Chevron stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the Dow.

Like the rest of the energy sector, Chevron’s stock tanked in 2014, finally bottoming 41% lower in late 2015. After oil prices stabilized, the stock rebounded about 50% before hitting resistance at 120 in January. CVX then pulled back to its 200-day moving average, presenting a good buying opportunity for value-minded investors. At this level, the stock trades at 22 times forward earnings.

Chevron did keep making dividend payments during the crisis, but didn’t increase its dividend for over two years. And the stock’s dividend payout ratio remains over 100%.

But growth is returning: Chevron’s revenues are expected to balloon 28% this year, before returning to a more typical annual growth rate around 4% next year. EPS are expected to go from negative to positive this year, followed by still strong growth of 32% next year.