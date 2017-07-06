Dividend Stocks Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500

Most of the stocks in the S&P 500 pay a dividend—417 of them. But only 37 of those qualify as High Dividend Stocks, with yields over 4%. And even fewer S&P companies currently have a dividend yield over 5%, although the number recently rose from 10 to 12. From highest yield (14%) to lowest (5.1%) yield, here are the highest paying dividend stocks in the S&P 500 today:

The 12 Highest Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500

Frontier Communications Corp. (FTR) CenturyLink (CTL) Seagate Technology (STX) Macy’s (M) Iron Mountain (IRM) Kimco Realty (KIM) Kohl’s (KSS) Ford Motor (F) Verizon Communications (VZ) Helmerich & Payne (HP) AT&T (T) Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Here’s a closer look at each one of the top 12 highest paying dividend stocks.

1. Frontier Communications (FTR)

Dividend Yield: 14%

FTR’s whopping double-digit yield makes it easily the highest yielding stock in the S&P. Frontier Communications and number-two-yielder CenturyLink (CTL) are both landline phone companies. They’re both shrinking as customers sever their phone lines, but both are experiencing controlled decay, during which they’re slowly return capital to investors. Companies that are shrinking can—and should—return more of their earnings to investors, because they’re no longer investing in the business. As FTR shrinks, its stock price is declining, which has driven its yield over 10%. However, the dividend is also getting smaller; Frontier just reduced it by 62% in June, bringing the stock’s yield down from 23% to 14%. Eventually, the stock will likely be removed from the S&P 500.

2. CenturyLink (CTL)

Dividend Yield: 9%

CenturyLink is also a landline telecom, and like Frontier, its business and its stock peaked years ago. Revenues have been declining since 2012. But since the company doesn’t need to invest in growing the business, it can return most of its cash to investors. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio is well over 100%, which is way too high for most companies—they’re giving all their profits and then some to investors! But for CenturyLink, it’s just the right level.

3. Seagate Technology (STX)

Dividend Yield 6.5%

Ireland-based Seagate Technology makes hard drives and other data storage solutions. Hard drive demand is declining as disc drives are replaced by faster, smaller solid state drives. Seagate’s revenues are declining, slowly, as well. However, the company is staying afloat, reducing operating expenses and buying back shares to support EPS. And they’re returning plenty of cash to shareholders. Over the past five years, Seagate’s annual dividend increases have averaged 70% per year! Here’s a chart of STX’s price (blue) and dividends (orange).

4. Macy’s (M)

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Macy’s was only added to the list of the highest paying dividend stocks in the S&P two months ago, and it has already moved up to number four. The reason, unfortunately for M investors, is a significant decline in the stock’s price, not a big increase in the dividend. Department store stocks have been some of the worst-performing stocks of 2017 so far. The retailers have been closing stores as they lose customers to Amazon.com and other online retailers, and Macy’s is no exception—the company is closing 68 stores this year. The decision follows two years of revenue declines, and sales are expected to fall again this year and next. Eventually, Macy’s 38-cent quarterly dividend could be on the chopping block. I’d stay away for now.

5. Iron Mountain (IRM)

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Back to the “old world” companies. Iron Mountain was founded at the height of the cold war, to securely store documents underground. The company still stores plenty of important original documents, like film reels and sheet music, but business declined as paper was replaced by digital records. Revenue is fairly steady today, and the company has reorganized as a REIT so it can more easily return most of its cash to investors—the current dividend payout ratio based on EPS is over 800%. IRM isn’t growing, but it’s a decent source of high dividend income for now.

6. Kimco Realty (KIM)

Dividend Yield: 6.1%

KIM is the second REIT on our high dividend stocks list. (REIT stands for real estate investment trust, a type of company created with high yields in mind.) While some REITs consistently yield 5% or more, KIM’s yield is unusually high (see chart) because investors are skeptical about the REIT’s future. Kimco owns malls, and a lot of analysts think there’s a “mall bubble” in the U.S. right now. They expect highly indebted mall owners like Kimco to struggle as shoppers move online and “anchor tenants” like Macy’s and Kohl’s run into financial trouble and close. Pessimism may be a bit elevated right now, but KIM is still too high risk right now for most investors.

7. Kohl’s (KSS)

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

Kohl’s is the highest-yielding of the next group of high dividend stocks, the 5-plus-percenters. Kohl’s is a department store company with stores in 49 states. Unfortunately for KSS, department store stocks are persona non grata on Wall Street today, where a “mall bubble” is the big short of the moment. Consumers are rapidly moving online, and malls and department stores have been the hardest hit. Kohl’s plan is to become an “omnichannel” retailer, meaning they intend to maintain both an online and bricks-and-mortar presence. Management is optimistic about their plan, and has increased the dividend by double-digits in each of the last five years. Investors are less sanguine, and the stock has been in a downtrend since early 2015, leading to today’s 5%-plus yield. I’d wait to see results before buying this turnaround story.

8. Ford Motor Company (F)

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Ford is a well-known automaker. The stock hasn’t gone anywhere for the past few years, due to choppy earnings and concerns about “peak auto,” which is the idea that auto sales in the U.S. have plateaued. EPS declined in 2016, and while sales are expected to grow slightly this year, earnings will probably decline again. I think General Motors (GM), which yields 4.4%, is a better bet in the auto industry.

9. Verizon Communications (VZ)

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Verizon (VZ) is the largest U.S. wireless carrier, but has struggled to retain subscribers and maintain earnings in the face of stiff competition from Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS), and to a lesser extent AT&T (T). Analysts have taken to calling the carriers’ tit-for-tat promotions “the cell phone wars.” The four companies’ constant efforts to out-compete one another—with simpler pricing, less restrictive plans and more data—have taken a toll on leader Verizon’s revenues and earnings. As a result, the stock has been floundering since 2013, and VZ’s yield has risen over 5%. Verizon is attempting to improve revenues and earnings with investments in the “internet of things,” digital content and ad networks. The company recently acquired Yahoo and AOL, giving it a leading ad network and targeting technology, which are key to monetizing mobile content. While real growth could take a while to return, I think VZ’s yield is pretty safe here.

10. Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Helmerich & Payne is in the oil and gas services business. They drill wells and provide other services to oil and gas companies. So while their revenues don’t depend directly on the price of oil, when energy prices fall, drillers drill fewer wells, and HP’s business gradually dries up. That’s what happened in 2015 and 2016, when oil prices hovered below $50 per barrel. Energy prices started to rise in the second half of last year, and HP began to recover: the company even increased its dividend to 70 cents per quarter. However, the oil price rally faded this spring and HP’s gains were erased, dragging the stock onto our high dividend stocks list last month. Analysts still expect sales to rise by double-digits this year and next, so HP is worth a look for bargain hunters.

11. AT&T (T)

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

AT&T is the second-largest U.S. cell network, after Verizon (VZ). The stock has outperformed VZ so far this year, thanks to AT&T’s firmer revenues and subscriber numbers. However, AT&T is also losing customers to the smaller carriers, and revenues are expected to decline slightly this year, though EPS are expected to grow by about 2% both this year and next. T could be a decent choice for investors whose priority is high yields—but growth and stock price appreciation are probably further off.

12. Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

The last of the 5%-plus yielders in the S&P 500, and the most recent addition to the top 12, Occidental is an oil and gas exploration and production company. OXY owes its high yield to low oil prices, which have destroyed 42% of the stock’s value over the past two years. Currently near 52-week lows, OXY may be interesting to bargain hunters because revenues are expected to grow by 22% this year and 9% next year, and EPS are expected to be positive (after a loss last year).

The rest of the S&P’s high dividend stocks yield less than 5% but more than 4%. Here are the next 10 highest yielders, sorted by highest yield:

10 More High Yield Stocks

FirstEnergy (FE) – An electric utility with a 4.8% dividend yield The Macerich Company (MAC) – Another mall REIT at 52-week lows, yielding 4.9% The Southern Company (SO) – A large utility with a 4.9% dividend yield ONEOK (OKE) – A natural gas MLP (master limited partnership) with 4.9% dividend yield Staples (SPLS) – The office superstore, currently yielding 4.8% due to stock price declines Target (TGT) – The discount retail giant, at 52-week lows and yielding 4.8% Welltower (HCN) – A health care REIT, Welltower yields 4.6% and has good growth prospects HCP Inc. (HCP) – Another health care REIT, yielding 4.6% Realty Income Corp. (O) – A commercial REIT, O yields 4.6% and pays dividends monthly, but has underperformed peers in recent years Entergy (ETR) – Energy company Entergy has a safe 4.6% dividend yield Ventas (VTR) – Another health care REIT, Ventas has a 4.5% dividend yield

A lot of the same trends we saw in the top 12 are evident here as well. We’ve got two retailers (TGT and SPLS), a mall REIT (MAC) and several energy companies. However, many of the high yields on this list are more sustainable: Welltower, Ventas and HCP are healthcare REITs with rising earnings. And First Energy, The Southern Company and Entergy are utilities, which traditionally have sustainable high yields.

For sustainable high dividend yields, it can pay to look beyond the highest yielders.