Dividend Stocks Special Dividends: Companies with Extra Shareholder Rewards

Don’t you love getting surprise money! That’s what happened yesterday to the owners of the 439 million outstanding shares of Costco (COST), when the company announced a $7 per share special dividend. Adding icing to that cake, the big box retailer also boosted its regular quarterly dividend by 11%, to $0.50 per share. Both dividends are payable on May 26. Certainly, a nice day for Costco shareholders!

And it marked the first time that an S&P 500 retailer had issued a special dividend since Best Buy’s (BBY) announcement in February 2016, and that was just a measly $0.45 per share. In fact, Costco’s is only the second special dividend this year—Ford Motor Company (F) gave investors an extra nickel per share in the first quarter.

But it looks like the pace of special dividends is picking up. I’ll share a few more that are already scheduled, but first, let’s take a peek at the world of special dividends.

Why Do Companies Issue Special Dividends?

A special dividend is just what it sounds like—a payment made to shareholders that is separate from its regular dividend cycle. Most of the time, it’s a one-off—but not always. Back in May 2006, I noticed an announcement of a $4 special dividend by Sak’s Incorporated (no longer a public company). I didn’t own the shares at the time, but as I recall, they were trading in the teens, so an additional $4 would be a pretty hefty return. I immediately bought the stock, and sold it after I got the special dividend. However, my partner, Don, decided to hold onto his shares for a while, and was again rewarded with a $4 per share special dividend in October 2006. That was a very nice gain!

There are several reasons why a company might pay a special dividend, including:

Corporate restructuring, with a selloff of large assets. That was the reason for Sak’s first special dividend in 2006—the company sold off its Bon-Ton stores.

Loads of cash on hand. That was Sak’s reason for its second special dividend.

Cyclical earnings or a large non-recurring capital gain. Ford, for example.

Tax policy. For example, if a lower than current dividend tax rate is expiring, such as in 2012, when the dividend tax rate was 15%.

Special Dividends can have Tax Implications

Most regular dividends are taxed as qualified dividends or as long-term capital gains. However, special dividends may be a combination of capital gains, ordinary income and returns of capital. Most are considered return of capital, but pay attention to the 1099-DIV forms you receive from your investments, so that you know exactly how the special dividend is being treated. Of course, you should have some idea prior to tax time because the company should advise shareholders at the time of the dividend.

A Special Dividend Will Often Cause Share Prices to Decline

Because special dividends decrease the company’s book value—at least temporarily, you might see the share price decline upon the payment of the dividend. That happened with Sak’s, too, but I was able to sell my shares immediately upon the dividend payment.

To Buy or Not to Buy

Honestly, I was lucky with the Sak’s special dividend—I made a lot of money in a short period of time. But, realistically, a special dividend is a starting place to determine if a stock is the right one for you. I’m a long-term investor, and the majority of our recommendations in my newsletters, Wall Street’s Best Investments and Wall Street’s Best Dividend Stocks, are ideas for the long-term.

And while I love the huge special dividend that Costco announced, there are even more reasons why I like the stock long-term, including the company’s history of rewarding its shareholders with special dividends as well as dividend increases, Costco’s reasonable debt level (22.63 long-term debt/equity ratio, compared to 35.90 for its industry) and its market share leadership. In addition, the current entry point looks technically attractive from a relative strength and moving average perspective.

Here’s what Todd Johnson, editor of Dividend Lab, had to say about the company in his recommendation in Wall Street’s Best Investments:

“We seek dividend stocks with consistent records of distribution increases, strong underlying fundamentals and clear plans for future growth. Costco (COST) meets and exceeds all these requirements. Compared to its primary competitors, Costco boasts a much lower payroll, higher per-store revenues and a loyal customer base that has fueled consistent EPS growth and an 11-year track record of increasing dividend distributions.

“Costco has a track record of special, “bonus” dividend payments. On November 30, 2012, the company paid out a $7 per share dividend in addition to its quarterly distribution of $.275 to shareholders. In February 2016, Costco paid out another special dividend bonus of $5 in addition to its quarterly distribution of $.40 per share.

“The company plans to double its U.S. locations from 500 to 1,000 over the next decade, an ambitious goal, but Costco still has room to grow in terms of geography and brand recognition, unlike its major competitor, Wal-Mart.”

Consequently, this looks like a good time to “go shopping” at Costco.

And if you are interested in researching additional stocks with upcoming special dividends, here’s a partial list of what’s on the schedule:

Company Special Dividend Ex-Div Date Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) $0.06 5/11/17 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) $1.06 5/30/17 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) $0.06 6/1/17 Waterstone Financial WSBF) $0.50 6/2/17 Main Street Capital (MAIN) $0.275 6/26/17

As always, these are just ideas. Please do your own research to determine if they are good fits for your portfolio. Happy Investing!