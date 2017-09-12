Emerging Markets Five Forever Stocks to Buy in 2017: Autohome (ATHM)

Of all the ways to make money as an investor, perhaps the most rewarding is buying a stock when it is young and then holding that stock for a very long time, while it grows, and grows, and grows, bringing you profits topping 100%, 500%, even 1,000%. At Cabot, we call these forever stocks.

Most experienced investors can easily name stocks that they wish they still owned—stocks that have doubled many times over the years. These include not only today’s big winners like Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) but also stocks that were previously hot and are bigger and growing more slowly now, like Carnival (CCL), Cisco (CSCO), Disney (DIS), Home Depot (HD) and Microsoft (MSFT).

But most investors who once owned these stocks don’t own them anymore.

So why are so few investors able to hold winning stocks long-term?

It may be because they get nervous about short-term concerns. Or because they lack conviction. And often, because they become seduced by other stocks, and sell their old winners for modest profits instead of hanging on for the bigger, longer-term payoff.

And then, years later, they often wake up and say, “I wish I’d held onto those shares.”

So, today, in an effort to get you on board the market’s NEXT big winners, I’m kicking off a series of five weekly posts featuring stocks that you can buy with the intention of holding forever.

How to Find Forever Stocks

But note this—the goal of this report is not to identify forever stocks that can give you a modest long-term return, like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and DuPont (DD). Those stocks are fine for conservative investors working to keep their wealth, but my goal is to identify stocks that can make you rich!

I want to identify the next AMZN stock, the next AAPL stock, the next GOOG and the next TSLA.

The key attributes I look for in forever stocks are these:

A product or service or business model that is revolutionary.

A product or service or business model that serves a mass market.

A company that’s still small enough to grow rapidly.

A company that is not respected—perhaps not even known—by most investors.

Last, but not least, I look for a chart that shows that other investors have begun to recognize the company’s potential; that tells me that my thinking is on the right track.

So, today, as we move past the market’s news-driven breakdown last week, I have five stocks in mind that I think can be bought and held for a very long time. They are not guaranteed to succeed—there are no guarantees in investing—but in the long run, the odds look very good indeed.

The following is my first of five forever stocks:

Forever Stock #1: Autohome (ATHM)

Autohome (ATHM) is a Chinese stock that came public in December 2013, so if you haven’t heard of it yet, you’re in the majority.

But the company’s potential for growth is huge, which is why it makes the cut for this list of five stocks that could become huge winners.

Autohome’s business model is simple. It wants to be the center of all consumer-oriented automobile information in China. Today, the company’s business is centered on two websites, www.autohome.com.cn and www.che168.com. (You can look at these websites and have Google translate them into something resembling English.)

But in the future, the sky’s the limit because the Chinese automobile market, though still rather young, is already bigger than the U.S. market and has much further to go.

Autohome began operations in 2004, and is still growing fast—revenues have grown at an average rate of 49% over the past four quarters. Earnings, though, have advanced more slowly (16%) as the firm invests in its infrastructure.

Autohome’s revenues come mainly from dealers (more than 20,000 use its services), which are steadily increasing the portion of their advertising and lead-generation budgets to the company’s services. Mobile has obviously been a big focus, too—in the latest quarter, mobile traffic (to both the website and mobile apps) rose 23% from the prior year. Average time spent on the company’s mobile app by the average user was 18 minutes per day in the most recent quarter.

Also in the quarter, Autohome launched its Augmented Reality Showroom, which enhances user engagement and interaction.

ATHM came public at 17 in late-2013, got off to a great start and was at 57 in the middle of 2015. But then the Chinese stock market fell apart (as did most emerging market stocks), eventually driving the stock down to 19 in late 2016—all despite steady increases in sales and earnings. Since then, though, the buyers have begun to return, with shares tagging multi-month highs.

But this is a list of stocks to buy and hold “forever,” so I’m more concerned with ATHM’s potential over the long haul. Long term, I’m very bullish on both the stock and the company, and I think that buying now will work out very well in the years (hopefully decades) to come.

