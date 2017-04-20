ETFs 3 Oil ETFs to Buy as Crude Prices Rise

Slowly but surely, crude oil prices are rising again, topping $51 last week after dipping to $47 in late March. That’s unwelcome news if you drive just about any car other than a Tesla (TSLA). But it’s great news for oil ETFs.

As we so often say here at Cabot Wealth Network, we’re stock pickers. We prefer to recommend individual stocks— growth stocks, value stocks, small cap stocks, etc. However, there are occasions when we recommend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). One of those occasions is when there’s a red-hot sector and you want to take full advantage of its momentum. Rather than pick one or two stocks, it can make sense to buy an ETF that tracks a whole basket of stocks in that sector.

That’s why oil ETFs look so appealing right now. Oil prices are above their 50-day moving average for the first time in nearly two months. Until it drops below that average, oil is a good momentum play; and the most efficient way to play it is through an oil ETF.

There are a number of oil ETFs that have been making strong moves amid the month-long run-up in crude oil. Here are three that stand out:

Oil ETFs to Buy: First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (FCG)

As the name suggests, this ETF doesn’t hold only oil stocks; FCG tracks the stock performance of 100 crude oil and natural gas producers. It counts Devon Energy (DVN), Hess (HES) and Marathon Oil (MRO) among its 10 largest holdings. That diversity allows FCG to take advantage of the rally in natural gas prices (+56% since February 27) and crude oil. It’s taken a while for the fund to catch up to rising oil and gas prices, but it’s starting to trend in the right direction.

If oil and natural gas prices keep inching upward, it’s a good bet so will FCG.

Oil ETFs to Buy: United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

Historically speaking, oil prices tend to peak in July, so this ETF may have a mid-summer shelf life. But USO is the best pure-play fund that tracks crude oil prices; it’s the largest, most liquid of futures-backed oil ETFs, with 23 million shares exchanging hands daily and roughly $2 billion in assets.

Over the past five years USO has had a 0.96 correlation (1.0 is the highest) with crude. Not surprisingly, the fund has risen almost in lockstep with crude oil prices over the last month, jumping more than 5%, recovering most of its early-year losses until a recent drop-off.

Oil ETFs to Buy: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

As I referenced earlier with natural gas, it’s not just oil prices that are on the rise; the entire energy sector has been bouncing off multi-year lows. With 150 stocks, the Vanguard Energy ETF gives you exposure to every facet of the energy-sector rally.

Some of the usual suspects are among the VDE’s biggest holdings: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP). Still, oil companies only make up 46% of the fund.

After a big move from 93 to 98 earlier this month, it has coughed up most of those gains in the last week. In February, it really got going, rising to 88 in mid-March and after a brief consolidation, pushed even higher to 96 in late April. It has since pulled back to the low 90s, but the fund hasn’t dipped below its 50-day average since the beginning of March.

The longer energy remains a popular rebound play on Wall Street, the better the chances VDE can reclaim 98 and perhaps push back into triple digits.