ETFs The Dividend Aristocrats ETF: Own the 65 Best Dividend Growers

Dividend Aristocrats are the Best Way to Grow Your Income. And You Can Own Them All with One ETF.

If you like dividend-paying stocks, you have to know about the Dividend Aristocrats. The Dividend Aristocrats are a select group of companies that have increased their dividends every year for at least 25 straight years. There are currently 65 stocks on the Dividend Aristocrats list, which is compiled annually from the stocks in the S&P 500. S&P also offers a Dividend Aristocrats ETF, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

The Dividend Aristocrats ETF currently yields 1.93%, and provides broad exposure to an exclusive group of high-quality, blue-chip stocks. Most are from established industries, like consumer staples and industrials, and 87% are large-cap stocks.

Buying the Dividend Aristocrats ETF is an easy way to secure an income stream that rises every year, and get broad exposure to American large-cap stocks, with a bit of an old-economy bias.

Here’s a list of all 65 Dividend Aristocrats (courtesy of Simply Safe Dividends), sorted by industry and with the number of consecutive years of dividend growth listed.

However, you may want to be more selective, and buy individual Dividend Aristocrats rather than buying the whole ETF. For example, you may want to focus on stocks from the strongest stock market sectors, or keep your portfolio balanced by selecting one or two Aristocrats from each sector.

If you have shorter-term gains in mind, you may only want buy the Dividend Aristocrats with the best earnings growth, or strongest charts.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats for Growth

The following Dividend Aristocrats have both strong charts with good momentum, and positive revenue and earnings growth expectations.

Caterpillar (CAT): 18.1% sales growth, 49% EPS growth expected this year; stock up 21% year to date (YTD)

Chevron (CVX): 49% sales growth expected this year; stock up 27% YTD

Exxon Mobil (XOM): 45.9% sales growth expected this year; stock up 57% YTD

Lowe’s (LOW): 2.1% sales growth, 24% EPS growth expected this year; stock up 20% YTD

Target (TGT): 8.8% sales growth, 30% EPS growth expected this year; stock up 30% YTD

Highest-Paying Dividend Aristocrats

Finally, if you invest primarily for current income, you may be interested to know which of the Dividend Aristocrats offer the highest yields. Today, Dividend Aristocrats offering the five highest yields are:

1. AT&T (T): 7.2%

2. Exxon Mobil (XOM): 5.4% yield

3. Chevron (CVX): 5.0% yield

4. AbbVie (ABBV): 4.5% yield

5. International Business Machines (IBM): 4.5% yield

Aside from the two big oil stocks, you’ll notice that this list is different from the one above it—the highest-yielding aristocrats don’t always have particularly strong charts or growth prospects.

When selecting individual stocks for your portfolio, even from the exclusive list of Dividend Aristocrats, it’s important to balance desire for yield against other qualifications.

When selecting individual stocks for your portfolio, even from the exclusive list of Dividend Aristocrats, it's important to balance desire for yield against other qualifications.

*This post has been updated from an original version, published in 2018.