Growth Stocks AMZN Stock vs. GOOG Stock: Which Is the Better Buy?

Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG), two of the world’s most recognizable brands and Wall Street’s most coveted stocks, hit new all-time highs almost simultaneously last week. Both stocks have grown almost without interruption in recent years. But which has the better chance of sustaining that growth, AMZN stock or GOOG stock?

Both stocks opened the week above $900 a share, a barrier each broke through for the first time ever on emphatic first-quarter earnings beats last week. Year to date, AMZN stock is up more than 23%, GOOG has risen more than 17%. Over the last five years, AMZN has averaged a 42% return, GOOG has averaged a 22% return.

Those are some impressive returns, especially when compared to the 12.5% average return in the S&P 500 in the last five years. They’re the kind of returns that would make any growth investor happy. Now the question is: Can AMZN and GOOG repeat that performance over the next five years?

It would be foolish to doubt either company at this point. That said, no stock continues to grow at such a breakneck pace forever. Just ask Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) shareholders. So chances are, one or both of these blue chip tech stocks will start to slow in the years ahead. Given that likelihood, I thought it might be a fun exercise to examine which $900 stock is better positioned for future growth.

Here’s a closer look at AMZN stock and GOOG stock, broken into a few key numbers:

Tale of the Tape: AMZN Stock vs. GOOG Stock

Trailing P/Es: AMZN 174, GOOG 30

Forward P/Es: AMZN 74, GOOG 23

2016 earnings growth: AMZN 292%, GOOG 22%

2016 sales growth: AMZN 27%, GOOG 20%

Gross profit margin: AMZN 37%, GOOG 60%

Institutional ownership: AMZN 67%, GOOG 73%

That comparison tells us that AMZN is the far more overvalued stock, at least by traditional measures. However, it’s also the faster growing company, by a factor of more than 10-to-1 if you go by last year’s earnings. Both companies’ margins are healthy, though Alphabet’s (or Google’s) are healthier. And GOOG is the more widely held stock by Wall Street institutions, meaning AMZN stock may have more room to grow.

In other words, there’s a lot to like about both growth stocks, and a few things to dislike. GOOG probably has fewer red flags; while it’s growing at a much slower rate, 22% EPS growth is nothing to sneeze at. Amazon’s lofty valuation is a concern. But then again, it’s been a concern for years with no real repercussions: AMZN stock has traded at more than 100 times earnings since 2011.

Really, it comes down to personal preference. If you’re a value stock investor, GOOG probably looks like the safer buy. If you’re a growth investor, Amazon’s triple-digit growth looks mighty appetizing.

AMZN Has More Upside Potential

And since we’re talking about growth, I’d go with Amazon stock. It nearly doubled the return in GOOG over the last five years, is growing sales and earnings at a higher rate, and the valuation has yet to scare investors off. GOOG is less likely to suddenly go in the tank if the market turns sour or if demand for one of its many products declines. It’s the more mature company, with a more consistent history of steady growth.

But AMZN stock is more likely to double its $900-plus price tag in the coming years. Both Amazon and Google are great companies. But if you had to choose just one for your long-term portfolio, I’d go with AMZN.