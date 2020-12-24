Growth Stocks The 4 Best Agriculture Stocks for 2021

With crop supplies dwindling and food demand rising, it’s time to invest in the farming industry. Here are the four best agriculture stocks.

When most people think of hi-tech, farming doesn’t usually come to mind. But advanced technology is transforming today’s farm sector from seed to harvest, which has never been more important than now.

Global food security is becoming more of a concern in light of several recent events—including the Indian farmers’ protests, a wage strike among Argentine soybeans farmers, a pork and corn shortage in China and bird flu cases in British poultry. Consequently, agriculture is garnering lots of attention from investors as we head into a New Year. And with the U.S. dollar showing sustained weakness, U.S. farm commodity prices are likely to continue rising in 2021.

After years of enduring oversupplies and falling prices, America’s farmers are rejoicing as grain and oilseed prices are on the rebound. In 2020, for instance, soybean futures prices increased by over 50% from the March lows, while corn and wheat prices rose 33%. For corn, this was the best yearly performance in eight years. Soybean prices, meanwhile, had their best showing since 2016.

What’s more, ag commodity analysts forecast the stellar recent performance in the grains and oilseeds to continue next year. According to a recent S&P Global Platts Analytics report, soybean prices are expected to “soar” in 2021 as the export outlook improves on “robust” demand from top buyer China.

S&P noted further that, “The 2020-21 marketing year has been off to a flying start for U.S. soybeans farmers as they have been able to sell huge volumes of the oilseed,” with growers having already sold 90% of the total 2020-21 projected exports in recent months (well above the five-year average sales pace for the same period of 67%).

So, with crop prices on the upswing, the companies that cater to agriculture (including equipment makers, seed providers and fertilizer producers) are also expected to outperform in the coming year. That said, let’s take a look at some of the more promising companies in this sector.

The 4 Best Agriculture Stocks

Best Agriculture Stock #1: Deere & Company (DE)

Deere (DE) is a leading equipment provider and makes tractors, lawn mowers, construction and harvesting machinery—easily recognized by their distinctive green and yellow livery. The firm is divided into two major segments (ag and construction), and while shutdowns have impacted the latter, its Ag & Turf business has impressively weathered the pandemic.

Much of its focus is on tech-enabled “precision farming,” which enables growers to monitor fields and apply crop protection and nutrients in exactly the right amounts based on satellite-generated data. Precision farming has been widely adopted in major growing regions like Europe, South America and China. Also supportive is the recent phase 1 trade deal with China (projected to further boost U.S. grain and oilseed crop sales).

The firm has upwardly revised earnings guidance (+25% at the mid-point) for the remainder of 2020, and projects increased farm equipment sales next year. All told, Deere should be a solid performer in 2021.

Best Agriculture Stock #2: AGCO Corp. (AGCO)

Along those lines, companies that make agricultural planting and harvesting equipment are expected to grow at a 9% annual clip until 2025. AGCO Corp. (AGCO) is the world’s largest manufacturer of machinery and equipment focused solely on the ag industry, and its tractors and combine harvesters are widely used by farmers globally.

Through its subsidiaries, AGCO serves nearly all major facets of food production, and several major farm machine makers operate under its umbrella, including Challenger, Fendt and Massey Ferguson.

North American retail tractor sales increased in the first six months of 2020, and the company reported a strong order book for tractors in North and South America and Europe in Q3, with orders remaining strong heading into Q4. Analysts predict top- and bottom-line growth for AGCO in 2021. And with global food demand on the rise, the firm has a huge potential growth runway.

Best Agriculture Stock #3: Mosaic (MOS)

Fertilizer companies aren’t the hottest names on Wall Street today, but their products are in high demand and are vital for ensuring an abundant food supply. The industry is garnering attention after top-consumer China’s corn shortage (due to weather-related issues) and its recent vow to increase its agricultural imports from the U.S.

This is good news for Mosaic (MOS), the largest producer of phosphate and potash fertilizers in the U.S. Both inputs are essential for all major crops (the potash is mined in Canada and New Mexico, while the phosphate is mined in Florida, with additional facilities in Brazil).

Mosaic has reported higher fertilizer demand from farmers in Brazil (which have had an excellent year) and sees a big opportunity for capacity additions in that country. Moreover, phosphate prices are rebounding, and rising ag commodity prices – especially soybeans – should boost the firm’s profit outlook via higher input demand and create plenty of growth opportunities for Mosaic going forward.

Best Agriculture Stock #4: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is the largest producer of potash and the third largest producer of nitrogen in the world. Both are essential fertilizers for the world’s major crops and are expected to be in high demand among U.S. growers next year.

The company’s potash segment is expected to see higher prices per ton and achieve improved sales volumes in 2021 as global potash shipments are on track to reach 10-year highs. Analysts also anticipate higher cash flows next year (due to higher nitrogen prices), along with a stable quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share (current yield 3.87%). The firm is solidly managed and stands to benefit from the long-term rebound in worldwide fertilizer consumption rates.

