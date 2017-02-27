Growth Stocks 14 Best For-Profit Education Stocks

There are two big reasons that you should consider investing in for-profit education stocks now.

Reason one is Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump’s new Secretary of Education and undoubtedly the most business-friendly person to hold the title since the Department of Education was created by Jimmy Carter in 1979.

Reason two is that the entire sector of for-profit education stocks, which peaked in a huge bubble in 2010 and bottomed after a widespread collapse in 2013, is ripe for a new upcycle. And if you get in early in this new cycle, you could make a lot of money!

That previous bubble, remember, was inspired by the mantra “Everyone Deserves a College Education” and fueled by billions of dollars in federal loans, which for-profit colleges happily steered to millions of students who might previously have never dreamed of going to college.

Trouble is, some of them didn’t deserve a college education—either because they couldn’t do the work or they couldn’t pay back their loans—and when the Feds wised up and cut back on the loans, the bubble collapsed.

Double Your Money in the Next 12 Months—Guaranteed Start profiting from a high-performing portfolio of stocks with instant diversification among big-cap stocks, small-cap stocks, income stocks and global ADRs. Join now and see for yourself how you can double your money in the next 12 months. Only a Few Spots Remain—RSVP Now!

(I know a young woman who racked up more than $100,000 in loans while apparently learning little more than how to decorate cakes!)

In many ways, the bubble in for-profit education was similar to the one spurred by the mantra “Every American Deserves to Own a Home,” which fueled the growth of the subprime mortgage industry, whose implosion kicked off the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

Happily, the bursting of the bubble in for-profit education didn’t bring the same widespread damage.

But it did leave two of the most aggressive companies bankrupt and defunct, (Corinthian Colleges in 2015 and ITT in 2016), while countless smaller institutions simply closed their doors.

The biggest of all, the University of Phoenix, didn’t die, but was taken private last May at less than 12% of its peak market value.

And in the final act of the implosion, hundreds of millions of dollars of loans have been forgiven by the federal government—the cost to be borne by the American taxpayer, me and you.

Now it’s been four years since the bottom. All the hot money is out of the sector. And I’m starting to see signs that investors are moving back into some of these for-profit education stocks.

Which For-Profit Education Stocks Should You Buy?

There are 25 companies you can invest in that are trying to make a buck in the education business.

While the majority of these companies are running schools, the sector actually includes companies supplying educational materials (programs and text books) and providing transportation.

After eliminating most of tho for-profit education stocks trading under $10 and most of the ones with low trading volume (except a handful with good charts), I was left with 14 stocks worth analyzing.

Interestingly, four of the companies are based in China and serve the Chinese market, so they didn’t suffer from the imploding bubble in the U.S. In general, the Chinese education companies are enjoying strong uptrends in both enrollments and revenues.

Without further ado, here are my 14 for-profit education stocks, in order from largest market capitalization to smallest—with the most interesting positive charts shown.

New Oriental Education and Technology (EDU)

New Oriental provides language training and test preparation services to more than 25 million students in China through 66 schools and 682 education centers. Revenues grew 19% in 2016 to $1.54 billion, while earnings grew 16% to $1.54 per share. With a P/E of 31, the stock is not cheap, but that’s how it is when you’re number one. The stock has been trending up since October 2015, though it hasn’t yet topped its peak of October 2016.



TAL Education (TAL)

TAL is the #2 education company in China, with a slate of services similar to New Oriental’s, offered through 363 learning centers. 2016 saw revenues surge 43% to $620 million, while earnings jumped 45% to $1.49/share. Reflecting the rapid growth rate, TAL sports a P/E ratio of 58! Also, TAL’s chart looks better than EDU’s; it’s broken out to new highs in 2017.

Note: Cabot analyst Paul Goodwin recommended TAL to his Cabot Emerging Markets Investor readers in December 2015, and those readers are now sitting on profits of 77%.

In his latest update to his readers, Paul wrote, “TAL Education (TAL) isn’t in the first inning of its run—the stock originally broke out at 39 back in November 2015 and has been generally advancing since—but it continues to show very solid action, especially following its quarterly report three weeks ago. There’s some resistance around here, so a pullback of a couple of points wouldn’t be surprising, but given the stock’s strength and the bullish fundamentals (student enrollment was up a whopping 75% in the most recent quarter!), the odds favor TAL pushing higher in the weeks ahead.”

If you’d like to join Paul’s readers in investing in the top growth stocks around the world, you can learn more here.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Massachusetts-based Bright Horizons provides a range of services for small children, from employer-sponsored childcare and backup care to early education and pre-school. The company has more than 900 centers in 41 states and Canada (North America accounts for 81% of revenues) with additional centers in Europe, India and Puerto Rico. In 2016, revenues grew 8% to $1.57 billion while earnings jumped 17% to $2.16 per share. While the stock is trending up, it’s not a leader; it’s been underperforming the market over the past year.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Founded in 1949, Grand Canyon Education is the company behind Grand Canyon University, a Christian university in Prescott, Arizona that serves 82,000 students, both onsite and online. Revenues grew 12% in 2016 to $873 million, while earnings grew 15% to $3.19 per share. The stock surged higher on big volume in November after the election (supplemented by a good third-quarter earnings report), and popped higher last week, again on good volume, after fourth-quarter results beat analysts’ estimates. LOPE’s P/E ratio is just 19.

Note: On January 9, LOPE was recommended in Mike Cintolo’s Cabot Top Ten Trader, with a suggested buying range of 57-59.

Cabot Top Ten Trader is typically the first place you’ll read about newly hot stocks. You can learn more about the benefits of being a reader here.

Nord Anglia Education (NORD)

Founded in England in 1972 but now based in Hong Kong, Nord Anglia operates 43 schools around the globe that serve over 37,000 students between the ages of 2 and 18, two-thirds of whom come from expat families. The attraction: a high-quality traditional English education anywhere in the world. In 2016, revenues grew 49% to $857 million, while earnings grew 50% to $.063 per share. That’s impressive growth. But the stock has a P/E ratio of 37, and the chart is fairly flat, no higher than its IPO price three years ago.

Devry Education (DV)

Founded in 1931, this Chicago-based provider of college-level education was one of the sector’s leaders in the bubble days—though it was managed more conservatively than some. Devry lost 74% of its value from its 2011 peak to its 2015 low, but unlike Corinthian and ITT, the company didn’t die. Today Devry serves more than 45,000 students at more than 55 campuses throughout North America.

More importantly, after five years of declining revenues and earnings, Devry is on the rebound. In December, it settled a Federal Trade Commission $100 million suit, and just two weeks ago, the company announced a $300 million share repurchase program. Devry’s P/E ratio is 12, and the stock is clearly in an uptrend, though it’s spent the past two months building a base between 32 and 33. Devry pays a dividend of 1.1%.

Laureate Education (LAUR)

LAUR came public on February 1, so there’s very little trading history to go on here. Still, the firm’s story is interesting. Originally created by Sylvan Learning Systems in 1998 to focus on post-secondary learning—and called Sylvan International Universities—the firm was acquired by an investor group in 2007, and under the new name, Laureate made 41 acquisitions between 2007 and 2015 with a total purchase price of about $2.0 billion. Big investors involved in the investing phase included Henry Kravis, George Soros, Steve Cohen and Paul Allen. Additionally, in the middle of that period (2010-2015) former U.S. President Bill Clinton became the “honorary chancellor” of the company, earning around $16.5 million.

Today, Laureate serves over a million students through more than 70 campus-based and online universities in 25 countries, with its heaviest presence in Brazil and other Latin American countries. In 2016, revenues shrank 3% to $4.3 billion, while the loss (the company is not yet profitable) was a record $1.90 per share. Laureate is the biggest company in the business, and remains heavily leveraged.

K12 (LRN)

K12 Inc. was founded in 1999, with backing from Michael Milken, Andrew Tisch and Larry Ellison. It came public in 2007, and today it has almost no debt. The reason: K12 gets 82% of its revenues by providing online curriculum to public school students in 33 states and Washington D.C. All told, the company serves 134,000 students. In 2016, revenues shrank 8% to $873 million, while earnings shrank from $0.78 per share to $0.35 per share. But the worst is apparently behind, as LRN now has a P/E ratio of 46 (indicating great expectations) and the chart is strong!

Capella Education (CPLA)

Based in Minneapolis, Capella provides online post-secondary education to 37,000 students (mainly working adults), with nearly half pursuing master’s degrees and more than a quarter pursuing doctorates. In 2016, revenues grew 3% to $429 million, while earnings inched up 1% to $3.58 per share. The company has no debt, a P/E ratio of 22 and pays a dividend of 2.1%. As to the stock, it did quite well in 2016—especially post-election, advancing from 40 to 90 (a record high), and has begun 2017 with a substantial correction.

Strayer Education (STRA)

Based in Herndon, Virginia and tracing its roots back to 1892 as Strayer’s Business College, Strayer is similar to Capella in some ways; it serves 43,000 post-secondary students in 17 states and D.C., with 61% pursuing bachelor’s degrees and 30% master’s degrees. The university has 78 campuses, but more than half of students take all their courses online. In 2016, revenues grew 2% to $441 million, while earnings shrank from $3.70 per share to $3.10 per share. STRA pays a dividend of 1.3%, and has a P/E ratio of 25, but with the exception of a post-election bounce, the stock has been basically flat for a long time.

Tarena International (TEDU)

While the two big Chinese education companies focus on childhood and secondary education, Tarena currently serves 31,000 adults pursuing professional education, with particular emphasis on information technology. And business is booming! In 2016, Tarena saw revenues surge 38% to $188 million and earnings grow 16% to $0.57 per share. Tarena pays a dividend of 0.9%, has a P/E ratio of 20, and the stock, while not strong, is certainly healthy.

Career Education (CECO)

If you like buying distressed merchandise at fire sale prices, you might like CECO. The Chicago-based company, formed in 1994, provides post-secondary education to some 43,000 students across the U.S.—20% of whom are/were in its culinary arts program. But the school has seen revenues shrink in four of the past five years, and it is shutting down schools that serve 9,000 of those students (Le Cordon Bleu in 2017, Harrington College of Design in 2018 and Briarcliff College in 2018). Notably, 95% of the company’s revenues come from the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Administration—the G.I. Bill.

In short, the company’s past looks pretty rough. But the stock is strong, as investors look to a turnaround. From a low of 2.23 a year ago, CECO has advanced to a recent high of 10.53, and it’s now undergoing a normal consolidation phase.

American Public Education (APEI)

Based in Charles Town, West Virginia, American Public Education provides 85,000 online students with a post-secondary education aimed at preparing them for military and public service, including public security and criminal justice. Revenues fell 6% last year to $328 million, while earnings per share shrank from $2.33 to $2.07. Since bottoming at 13.60 a year ago, the stock is up, but the pattern is quite ragged and earnings estimates are not encouraging.

China Distance Education (DL)

The fourth and last Chinese company on my list provides post-secondary education and test preparation for professionals in accounting, healthcare, law, IT and foreign languages. The company has posted growing revenues and earnings in each of the past five years, but the stock has been stuck between 10 and 15 for the past two years and DL pays a dividend of 4.2%, which is a signal that the company is having trouble growing.

My Favorite For-Profit Education Stocks

The Chinese stocks in this group have the advantage of great demographics and a faster-growing economy.

My favorite is TAL Education (TAL) because both its revenue trends and its stock are strong (and if you want more on this you really should get Paul Goodwin’s latest advice here).

Tarena (TEDU) is second, because it’s young and fast growing and New Oriental Education (EDU) comes in third, mainly because it’s slower growing.

As to the non-Chinese for-profit education stocks, the only one with both substantial growth and a strong chart is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE), which hit new highs just two weeks ago. The school boasts a pristine record of revenue and earnings growth over the past five years, but analysts’ projections see only 9% earnings growth in the next two years; they’re probably too conservative.

Nord Anglia Education (NORD) is intriguing, with great fundamentals in the past, but the stock is fairly comatose today, even though analysts are looking for 19% earnings growth in 2018. Again, maybe it’s just a matter of earnings catching up to the P/E; the stock has only been public for three years.

Lastly, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) impresses me with its history of well-managed growth of both revenues and earnings, but its stock too is nearly asleep, no higher than it was a year ago. I suspect patience may pay.