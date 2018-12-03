Growth Stocks Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

Before I get into the best stocks under $10 to buy right now, let me start with this disclaimer: share price doesn’t really matter.

As Warren Buffett is fond of saying, “Price is what you pay, value is what you get.” That’s true. Still, for someone starting a portfolio with just a couple thousand dollars, investing in 50 shares of a $10 stock seems way more appealing than investing in one share of a $1,000 stock.

If you want to diversify, you don’t want to devote half your portfolio to one share of Amazon (AMZN) or Google (GOOG). You can create a portfolio of 10 stocks even if you only have $2,000 or $3,000 to invest.

To do it, however, you need to find low-priced stocks.

From there, it depends on what you’re looking for in your investments: long-term gains or a quick return in a prime turnaround stock candidate.

If you want to find the best stocks under $10 that you can buy and hold for a while, you should start with stocks that have already been trending upward for some time. A strong chart, after all, is one of the best indicators of future gains. For that, I screened for stocks with share prices under $10, that are up double-digits so far this year.

Here are the only three U.S. companies that made the list:

Best Stocks Under $10: Nokia (NOK)

Remember Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications company that seemingly went out of style with the flip phone? Well, it’s not dead yet – and neither is Nokia stock. Shares of NOK are up 20% year to date, and the stock recently pushed back above its 50-day moving average after succumbing to the October market correction like most stocks. Despite the good year, NOK stock still trades in the $5 range, and actually pays a decent quarterly dividend that yields 4.1%.

As for the company, it’s still the third-largest network-infrastructure equipment maker in the world, and while it no longer makes smartphones, it receives licensing fees for some of its other Nokia-branded devices. Furthermore, the company signed major 5G technology deals with China Mobile (CHL) and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) earlier this year, which analysts estimate will stimulate growth in 2019.

Nokia will never regain its dot-com era prominence – when the stock traded well over $50 a share! – but it’s in better shape now than it was two years ago, and next year looks promising too thanks to its new foothold in the booming 5G technology industry.

Best Stocks Under $10: Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

While traditional radio has lost its luster, Internet radio is going strong, and Sirius XM is easily the industry’s most dominant player. A full decade after Sirius and XM merged to form a Satellite radio juggernaut, the company is still growing: sales improved 7% last year, with 6.1% growth expected this year, and another 5.6% anticipated in 2019. Meanwhile, SIRI stock is up 15% so far this year despite recent turbulence, and still trades at $6 a share.

Best Stocks Under $10: Pandora Media (P)

This isn’t a typo. A complete dud for most of its existence as a public company, Pandora stock finally bottomed early this year before making the quantum leap from $4 to $7 in late April and early May off a big first-quarter earnings beat. It’s now all the way up to $8. With a 77% gain so far this year, shares of the popular music-streaming company have traded mostly above their 50-day and, even more importantly, their 200-day moving average all year, and the stock appears to have built a solid base over the last month.

The company is still woefully unprofitable, but at least sales are growing, and are expected to keep doing so through at least 2019. For such a beaten-down stock, that’s been enough to lure bottom fishers in droves.

Where to Find More Low-Priced Stocks

*This post has been updated from an original version.