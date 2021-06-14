Growth Stocks 3 Fast-Rising Social Media Stocks to Buy Now

Social media is taking over the world. And social media stocks are benefitting.

Social media has never been more prominent. The former president of the United States famously used Twitter as a daily megaphone for all his latest thoughts, for better or worse depending on which end of the political spectrum you fall. Facebook is richer and more polarizing than ever. “The Social Dilemma,” a critically acclaimed documentary about the nefarious intentions of the big social media companies, was one of the most-watched movies on Netflix last year. So it’s no wonder that social media stocks are faring well.

But did you know just how well they’re doing this year?

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL), whose holdings include the top social media stocks from around the world (namely in the U.S. and China), is up 74% in the last year, way more than the 47% run-up in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Going back even further, SOCL is up 118% in the last two years, versus an 81% jump in the Nasdaq. In the last five years, the outperformance of social media stocks compared to their index is 240% to 193%. So this is not a new phenomenon.

However, this past year’s outperformance has been far more pronounced. And it could continue that way in the coming years as social media continues to take over the world – again, for better or worse.

Here are three social media stocks that have impressed the most so far in 2021:

5 Best Stocks to Buy in June Get Your FREE REPORT Find out which stocks you should buy this month to make money in this bullish market.

Social Media Stock #1: Snap Inc. (SNAP)

2021 Gains: 30%

Remember Snap Inc.? It’s the company that owns Snapchat, the app that allows you to show photos and videos that “disappear” after a short period of time. SNAP stock came public to much fanfare in February 2017 before completely melting down in the wake of this overhyped IPO, falling from 27 to 11 a share in its first six months of trading. Now, SNAP has put its IPO closing-day price well in the rearview mirror, reaching as high as 70 this February before pulling back a tad in the last few months.

With accelerating sales growth (+46% last year, +56% expected in 2021) and improvement on the bottom line, Snap Inc. finally looks stable. And the chart is encouraging, despite plenty of ups and downs…

Social Media Stock #2: Pinterest (PINS)

2021 Gains: 5.4%

Pinterest has been a favorite of our growth investing expert, Mike Cintolo. Here is what Mike wrote about the company in late September – right before the stock jumped 15% in a week!

“We think Pinterest has the makings of the next big online winner, with a unique, visual-based offering that provides a different experience than the competition: Whereas e-commerce sites are great if you already generally know what you want, Pinterest allows users to discover what they might want … and, increasingly, pull the trigger on that purchase. The firm is attracting a ton of new users that should drive advertising revenues much higher, especially as the company more directly connects users with products.”

Pinterest’s sales are expected to grow 53% this year, with earnings per share expected to more than double. With shares having tripled in the last year, PINS has understandably cooled off a bit of late, but appears to have bottomed more than a month ago. This could be the start of the next leg up, and it looks buyable now that the stock’s back above its moving averages.

Social Media Stock #3: Twitter (TWTR)

2021 Gains: 13%

Like Snap Inc., Twitter got off to a rocky start when it came public in late 2013. Four years after its market debut, TWTR was still trading at roughly half of its IPO price. There have been plenty of ups and downs since, but revenues have stabilized the last couple years and the company has finally turned profitable. After a down 2020, strong top-line growth (28%) is expected to return this year, investors are looking forward, and TWTR stock is having a very good year, despite topping out in February like most tech stocks. Up 10 points in the last month but still 20% shy of its February highs, this could be an ideal entry point.

In sum: If you believe message of the “The Social Dilemma” (I’ve watched it, and I do), social media may have changed social behaviors for the worse. But at least social media stocks could make you rich. And right now, these three stocks are the best candidates.

Financial News, Stock Tips, and Investing How-Tos Investment analyst and Chief Analyst of Cabot Wealth Daily, Chris Preston brings you all the latest from the investing world. Sign up to get updates and breaking news delivered FREE to your inbox. Get unlimited access to our library of complimentary investing reports. Sign up now!

*This post has been updated from an original version, published in 2020.