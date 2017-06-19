Comments

    • Timothy L.

      First you must have a double (on paper). Ideally, you also take some profits off the table. Then, the stop loss, if there is one, might be a retracement of half of your gain or a break through the 200-day moving average. More realistically, though, a sale will be triggered by the realization that business will not be as great as expected. It all takes years.

