Growth Stocks 3 Millennial Stocks Worth Buying

Millennials, those smartphone-toting, Netflix-watching, Uber-riding 20-and-30-somethings, have supplanted Baby Boomers as America’s largest generation. And while Millennials may not be the biggest investors (only one in three say they invest in stocks, according to a recent Bankrate.com survey), their spending habits will shape the stock market in the coming years and decades. Soon enough, Millennial stocks will dominate the market.

What are Millennial stocks? Companies that cater to Millennials’ tendencies toward instant gratification—fast service, fast shopping, fast news delivery, etc. The term Millennial stocks will no doubt evolve in the coming years along with Millennials themselves. For now, there are a number of publicly traded companies that qualify as Millennial stocks. As Millennials age, earn higher-paying jobs and thus have more money to spend, the following stocks are flourishing—and should continue to do so as America’s largest generation grows up.

Here are three Millennial stocks that stand out:

Millennial Stock #1: Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

A favorite of our recently retired value expert Roy Ward last year, shares of this video-game developer have grown considerably since. ATVI stock is up 41% in the last year, spurred by four straight quarters of double-digit earnings growth. Activision’s success is due to the extreme popularity of its myriad video games.

Activision’s portfolio of top game franchises includes World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Skylanders, StarCraft and Diablo. The company also has a long-term exclusive license for certain Marvel Enterprises comic book characters, including Spider-Man and X-Men.

Activision acquired King Digital in February 2016. King is best known for its super popular Candy Crush games and had nearly 500 million monthly active users for its mobile-focused games. Activision now has global scale, multiple strong franchises, and growing digital offerings.

After peaking at an all-time high of 78 in early March, ATVI was brought back to earth by the second leg of the market correction. The stock bottomed at 64, holding firm above its 200-day moving average. Now up to 68, it’s creeping back close to its 50-day moving average. The long-term trend remains very much up.

Millennial Stock #2: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Domino’s wasn’t exactly a no-name before Millennials started ordering pizzas by the truckload from one of the nation’s fastest delivery chains. But Millennials have undoubtedly had a profound impact on Domino’s business: the company’s sales growth has swelled in each of the last five years, going from 1.6% growth in 2012 to 12.8% last year. Analysts anticipate 36% sales growth this year.

Millennial Stock #3: Facebook (FB)

Millennials aren’t solely responsible for the Social Network’s ascension. But they are Facebook’s biggest client base, as 30% of Facebook users are ages 25 to 34, the highest percentage by a wide margin. Outside the U.S., however, that same demographic accounts for just 13% of Facebook’s user base. Given that international expansion is what’s fueling the company’s user growth, that number should only rise in the coming years.

So, while FB is a great growth stock (+18% in the last 12 months, despite the recent Cambridge Analytics turmoil) for all ages, at its heart it is truly a Millennial stock.

