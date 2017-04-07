Growth Stocks Panera Stock Shows Why It Pays to Own Takeover Targets

Panera Bread (PNRA) was just acquired by JAB Holdings, a private equity company that owns Krispy Kreme, Keurig Green Mountain and Peet’s Coffee, for $7.5 billion, or $315 per share. Panera stock instantly gapped up from 272 to 313, a 15% bump in a matter of hours.

Needless to say, if you owned shares of Panera stock, you were a happy camper. Fifteen percent overnight jumps are rare, and typically caused by one of two things: a huge earnings beat or a buyout. The former occurrence is difficult to predict. The latter is more predictable, as big mergers and acquisitions are often preceded by weeks or rumors and attention-grabbing headlines.

Rumblings about a Panera buyout go back as far as 2014, but there was nothing concrete until this Monday, when Bloomberg reported that the fast-casual restaurant chain was exploring a possible sale. Sure enough, the JAB-Panera deal became official little more than 24 hours later.

That’s not much of a fair warning if you were thinking of buying Panera stock, and officials on both sides should be commended for keeping the deal close to the vest. But usually, reports of a possible merger or acquisition trickle out long before a deal is consummated. When it happens, you should consider adding the takeover target to your portfolio. Even in the absence of early reports, there are ways to have a few prime buyout candidates in your portfolio.

Investing in takeover candidates before they’ve been taken over has long been common practice among savvy investors. The difficulty is, as it always has been, determining which companies are buyout candidates.

That’s far from an exact science. Companies with good track records of consistent sales and earnings growth usually make for the best candidates. Panera fits both those bills.

Panera has increased sales every year for the last decade. Though revenue growth has slowed from 28% in 2007 to 4% last year, 10 years of sales increases is no small feat, especially in today’s declining fast-food environment.

Meanwhile, earnings per share improved nearly 7% last year, and has increased in three of the last four quarters. The company failed to grow EPS in 2015 and 2014, but those were the only years it failed to do so in the last decade.

Typically, takeover targets have less debt than Panera. It has $428 million in total debt (of which JAB will assume $340 million as part of the deal), and a debt-to-equity ratio just shy of 70%. But Panera’s 2,000 U.S. locations and its industry-leading mobile ordering platform were enough for JAB to overlook its high debt load.

It also probably didn’t hurt that Panera stock was perhaps the best performing fast food stock even prior to the JAB takeover. PNRA is now up more than 52% year to date, and is up 88% in the last two years.

Now that it has nearly reached the premium 315 share price JAB paid, it might be too late to jump on the PNRA stock bandwagon.

But it’s a good example of why it pays to have a few takeover targets in your portfolio. You may have to wait a while, but the sudden overnight payoff can be worth the wait.